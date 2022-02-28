‘She Better Have Her Court Coin Ready’: Teyana Taylor Slams Video Claiming She Overdosed and Her Husband Iman Shumpert Cheated, Social Media Reacts 

Teyana Taylor may consider taking legal action after a TikTok video suggested that the “Gonna Love Me” singer’s husband and NBA free agent Iman Shumpert stepped out on their marriage, triggering Taylor to abuse drugs. The parody account also alleged that at one point the Harlem native even overdosed after having “too much candy.”

The 31-year-old has since deleted her response to the disturbing clip, but not before several outlets captured it. The “Coming 2 America” actress denied the claims stating that “The person who sent in this CAP ass TikTok story is a fool, the person who ‘re-enacted’ this CAP ass story is a fool (she better have her court coin ready) but the people who believed the CAP ass story are the biggest fools smh. Y’all allow a YT girl to pull some sh-t like this during Black History Month???”

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 11: Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor attend the Hood By Air fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on September 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows)

The baseless claims came from an account that reportedly takes “unconfirmed stories & parodies” from online users and reposts them. In the video, a woman re-enacted a claim from an unknown individual who alleged to have previously worked as Taylor’s assistant.

As the clip shows, during the individual’s time working for the assumed singer-songwriter, Shumpert cheated on Taylor, causing her to abuse “drugs,” which left her hospitalized — a hospital stay the actress shared with fans last November.

She captioned the now deleted post, “November ’21: Me working as an assistant for…singer (female emoji) with TV show and two daughters. Her watching her husband on TV and him being showered with accolades for his performance (background is the show Dancing With The Stars).” Shumpert notably appeared and won the dancing competition show last year.

Elsewhere, Taylor sifted through each accusation, slamming one after the other, noting that claims that someone from her team was fired are untrue, highlighting that “My whole staff is my family & still currently work for me.” She also reiterated that “I DO NOT DO DRUGS,” adding, “sh-t I don’t even smoke weed & I only drink occasionally.”

Taylor called the TikTok user a clout-chaser and called for people to stop “preying on Black positive families that are thriving” and instead be “praying for world peace.”

Social media reactions appear to be split. While the majority of folks online have shown Taylor support, many critics were still skeptical, including one Twitter user who wrote, “Love Teyana down, but as soon as she said, ‘y’all let a white girl do this during Black History Month’ I figured it was true. LMFAO”

Love Teyana down, but as soon as she said "y'all let a white girl do this during Black History Month" I figured it was true. LMFAO — BBL Herb (@Juli_nPls) February 27, 2022

Another Instagram user commented, “Where’s there’s smoke there’s fire but the assistant should mind her business.”

“Her response is giving, some is true but not all is true,” commented another.

While the former New York Knicks player has yet to respond to the reports, Taylor later returned to the comment section of The Shaderoom, where she continued to defend herself, writing, “Y’all know I stay out the way and mind my business.”

She continued, “But I will ABSOLUTELY defend myself and take out the TIME to address a rumor like this. Attaching my personal home & likeness in the background of a video that is spreading FALSE & dangerous rumors about my family & I is damn near like saying our names LOUD & CLEAR.”

She added, “So whether I address it or not is’ damned if you do damned if you don’t so f-ck it but don’t ever play with my family.” The TikTok page has been switched to private.

