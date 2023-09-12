‘They Don’t Own the Street’: Oblivious White Woman Reportedly Calls Cops on Black Man Who Parked Car on Public Street In Front of Home, Video Shows

A Black man visited a friend in the Hidden Hills neighborhood in Santa Clarita, California, and was informed that he needed to find a different place to park his car.

According to Instagram user Steve “Boss” Haas, who posted the clip on Sunday, Sept. 10, he had parked his car in front of a couple’s home, and they did not appreciate it and left a letter that read, “Please do not park in front of our home. Thank you.”

Woman caught on camera quarreling with a man who parked on a public street. (Photo: Reddit video screenshot)

He decided to go up to their door, knock, and ask why did the two homeowners not want him parking there. Haas did not get a good response from the lady of the house and decided to film her reaction to his inquiry.

In the video, he explains that he asked her what the problem was with him parking on a public street, noting where his car was parked was not on her and her husband’s property.

She came out on the lawn proclaiming he was wrong and that she indeed owned the parking spot.

“You need to leave my property,” she is heard saying.

After telling her that he didn’t have to leave, he started to laugh. This annoyed the woman.

Eventually, her husband came out. Unlike his wife, he conceded to not owning the public street but still asked the man to depart. He said the reason why he wanted him gone was because there had been a few unwanted visitors parked outside of his property before, and they were basically fed up.

When Haas said he would not, the husband said he was being a “jerk,” and that recording him and his wife’s outrage was “stupid.”

“No, this is stupid,” Haas responded, referencing the note.

At one point, the couple started to go into the house, but as a way to annoy the husband, Haas said, “Go inside, Go inside the house.”

The video went viral after it was posted, with people calling the couple Karen and Kevin and mocking them for not wanting the man’s car parked in front of their home and for calling the authorities.

“They don’t own the street in front of their house lol. People need hobbies,” one person wrote on Reddit.

Another person wrote, “‘She’s not calling the cops’… 2 seconds later … ‘Sheriff is on his way.’”

“’There’s someone (maybe a black man) parked on our property. We’ve asked him to leave and he’s refusing.’ I promise she said nothing about him being on the street,” a comment read.

A TikToker wrote, “I don’t like ppl parking in front of my house but I deff ain’t gonna act like I own it and gonna tell them to move. You just deal.”

Atlanta Black Star reached out to Haas for more details about the incident. He has not yet responded.