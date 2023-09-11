‘Insulting to Countless Black Women’: Congresswoman Slams California Gov. Gavin Newsom for Setting Conditions for Appointing ‘Token’ African-American Senator

A Democratic candidate vying for U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat next year has criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent statement about replacing Feinstein with a Black woman.

The governor declared that he would only make an “interim” appointment to Feinstein’s seat, selecting an individual not running for the seat in 2024, with a commitment to appoint a Black woman.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee. (Photos: Facebook/Twitter)

When asked in a 2021 interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid if he would appoint a Black woman in Feinstein’s seat to compensate for the loss of Vice President Kamala Harris as the only Black female senator, Newsom replied, “The answer is yes.”

Related: Germany-Based Museum Set to Return Skulls Stolen from African Colony ‘to the Countries of Origin.’ Researchers Were Also Able to Link the Remains to Living Relatives.

He reiterated this commitment during an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sept 10. Newsom’s statement raised concerns with NBC’s Chuck Todd and drew sharp criticism from U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, the sole Black woman running for Feinstein’s seat.

Todd: “Are you going to abide by your pledge?”

Newsom: “Yes. Interim appointment. I don’t want to get involved in the primary.”

“But you’re going to abide by – it would be essentially a caretaker –an African-American woman?” Todd later continued.

“We hope we never have to make this decision, but I abide by what I’ve said very publicly on a consistent basis. Yes,” Newsom replied.

Feinstein has been a U.S. senator for California for more than 30 years, during some of which Newsom served as her intern. Her lengthy recovery from the shingles virus has drawn attention to her ability to keep serving in the role this year. Feinstein has reportedly missed 91 votes and has shown a lack of coherency during meetings. Many have called for the senator to resign, but her office in February announced that she would not be running for re-election in 2024.

Newsom has reportedly left the decision regarding Feinstein’s future to her, despite their history, noting that her staff remains highly active and capable of serving constituents.

However, Lee, who has been a U.S. congresswoman since 1998, slammed the governor’s vow to fill the seat with a Black woman temporarily.

“I am troubled by the Governor’s remarks. The idea that a Black woman should be appointed only as a caretaker to simply check a box is insulting to countless Black women across this country who have carried the Democratic Party to victory election after election,” she wrote on the social media platform, X.

She also emphasized the need for the best person for the job and not just a “token appointment.”

“Black women deserve more than a participation trophy. We need a seat at the table,” wrote Lee, a former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.

“There are currently no Black women serving in the Senate. Since 1789, there have only been two Black woman senators, who have served a total of 10 years.”

Read the full story on Atlanta Black Star.