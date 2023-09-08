My Girlfriend Has a Tattoo of Her Ex’s Name, and I Hate It. Should I Demand She Covers It Up?

My girlfriend and I have been rocking with each other hard for about nine months. I’m very close to being ready to propose, which would surprise her to the max; she wouldn’t at all be expecting a ring this soon. We met on a dating app, and things progressed pretty quickly for us, except for physical intimacy. Both of us wanted to wait until we felt the time was right, so we were not intimate until just this past weekend.

I planned an opulent beach trip to Havana, Cuba, and it was magical. Our interaction was amazing, and I’m more positive than I was before that I want to marry this woman. But there’s just one thing.

Woman with tattoos. (Photo: Pinterest/_neatlyy.s)

She has a tattoo of her boyfriend’s name plastered across her chest. I try to ignore the tattoo, but every time I see her without clothes on, it’s the first place my eyes go. Initially, I didn’t bring it up and just tried to deal with it, but eventually it began to bother me.

Related: My Husband Won’t Let My Brother Who Will be Released from Prison Live with Us. Who Do I Chose?

When I finally brought it to her attention, she was dismissive. I was caught off guard because I was expecting her to be remorseful and apologetic. However, she told me that it was a time in her life that she had moved on from but that she wasn’t planning on getting it covered or removed for me or anyone else. I asked her if she still had feelings for her ex, and she responded with a resounding, ‘No.’

I have several tattoos myself and plan on getting more in the near future. She and I even talked about getting each other’s names, but I don’t think I would fully enjoy the experience, knowing I was the second name she had tatted on her body.

Should I demand that my girlfriend cover up the name of her ex on her chest before I propose or deal with another man’s name constantly staring back at me?

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

The Center gets to the heart of the lifestyle, parenting, relationships and finance conversations impacting the culture. Convene here to express and share personal and poignant points of view that arise in everyday life.

Send us your queries to [email protected] and let our readers offer some perspectives on how to navigate these conversations