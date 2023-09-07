“I Don’t Really Cover College Football” | ESPN’s Ed Werder Is Bewildered As To Why He Was Called Out By Deion Sanders Following Colorado’s Win Over TCU

In the aftermath of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders leading his new-look Colorado Buffaloes into Fort Worth and upsetting the reigning national champion runner-up TCU, Sanders wasted no time calling out the naysayers who doubted his team.



During his emotional postgame interview Sanders called out ESPN senior reporter Ed’s Werder for something he wrote prior to Saturday’s matchup.

Deion Sanders (left) went at NFL reporter Ed Werner (right) for writing disparaging things about the Colorado Football team, but Coach Prime might have directed his energy at the wrong person. (Photos: Getty Images)

Sanders, who’s never been one to hold his tongue, spared no expense calling out Werder, who’s primarily ESPN’s Dallas Cowboys reporter.

But since Werder lives just 40 miles from the beautiful Fort Worth campus, ESPN assigned him to cover the game. Maybe that was a mistake, as Coach Prime made sure to single out the well-respected veteran reporter.

Deion Sanders recognizes ESPN’s Ed Werder from his days covering the Cowboys.



“Do you believe?”



“In what?”



“🤷‍♂️” pic.twitter.com/OtHdYqyoyf — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) September 2, 2023

Do You Believe Now?

Sanders started his postgame presser with some real jargon type lingo.

“What’s up boss? You believe now? … Do you believe now? I read through that bull junk you wrote, I read that, I sifted through all that,” Sanders said to a seemingly shocked Werder, who asked what he wrote. “Do you believe? Sanders asked again, with Werder replying: “In what?” “You don’t believe? You just answered. You don’t believe it. Next question.” Sanders continued to quip at Werder and anyone listening.

Werder says he’s written nothing about Sanders or his team, so he doesn’t know what he could be referring to in that regard. He then said he thinks Sanders calling him out may stem from a March tweet where he referred to Sanders as a “celebrity” coach.

Did Werder Attempt To Take High Road?

On Tuesday, after a few days and the dust from Saturday’s events now settled, Werder appeared on “The Dan Patrick Show.”



There he explained his side of the story and says he wasn’t about to say what he believes, he even referred to that being “journalistically inappropriate” had he done so.

Werder also told Patrick this about the incident.