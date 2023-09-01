‘I Am Proud to be Black’: TikTok Influencer PinkyDoll Blames Drastically Darker Skintone In Live Appearance on Her Time In the Sun After Being Accused of Using Filters, Skin Bleach

Popular TikTok influencer PinkyDoll, who shocked a lot of people when she arrived for a live appearance has been clapping back at her haters.

When asked by TMZ how she responds to critics, PinkyDoll said: “Well you know when I go to the sun I can get a little darker, but you know it’s life what can I do? And I love to be a Black woman, f*ck you mean?”

Apparently, there’s an updated meaning to “catfishing” someone. Regular catfishing when you pretend to be a completely different person still exists. Still, the internet has made it so that you can become ten shades lighter than your original color. Filters have officially blown us away and confused the heck out of us at the same time.

PinkyDoll without filter and with filter. (Photo: PinkyDoll/Instagram)

TikTok is the home of the influencers, they range from food videos, fashion, beauty, entertainment, DIY, cooking, fitness, etc. If there is content that can constantly be created, then there is a home for anyone interested in joining the land of TikTok.

If you look at PinkyDoll’s content, she participates in NPC; NPCs are non-playing characters in video games and are background characters. TikTok influencers like PinkyDoll do repetitive movements and sayings. PinkyDoll’s signature saying is: “Ice cream so good.”

WATCH VIDEO OF PINKYDOLL HERE.

PinkyDoll is a light-skinned woman in every TikTok video she’s ever posted. It’s not clear if she is bleaching her skin, putting on pounds of light-colored makeup, overusing filters, or all of the above.

Some of the comments read:

“Yes yes yes! Filter so good!” said a lady on TikTok mocking her NPC repetitions.

“She got a light-skinned friend look like Michael Jackson, got a dark-skinned friend look like Michael Jackson,” said TikTok user.

And:

“She looks better is the crazy part,” said a male user on TikTok.

Overall, her fans loved her new reveal. Some people did say that ring lights make you look lighter, as well as makeup, in addition to the filters.

PinkyDolls insisted: “I am proud to be Black,” to TMZ.

It seems filters are inevitably a “thing.” Many social media apps have made taking pictures with filters convenient and almost second nature. It is rare for this writer to see pictures without filters on the feed or the explore page.

Do you think PinkyDoll feels the pressure of society to look a certain way? Or do you think she wants to be lighter and was bleaching her skin? Judging from the reactions of everyone else, PinkyDoll should stick to her natural skin color, as her fans seem to agree with the new reveal she provided on the live appearance. PinkyDoll seems to have no regrets. As she said, she’ll be here forever.