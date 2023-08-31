My Hubby’s Mistress of Eight Years Called Me While We Were on Vacation. Should I Burst His Bubble on The Trip Or Wait Until We Get Home?

My husband and I have been married for 12 years now, and things have been going very well. Our communication is stellar, intimacy unmatched, and our friendship continues to grow.

We’re both in our late 30s, and neither of us had kids coming into the marriage. We had two children together early on in the marriage, so now we’re enjoying the fact that the kids are getting older, and we are regaining our independence.

Stock image of couple on vacation. (Photo: Pixels)

As such, we planned a trip to the country of Panama to celebrate our anniversary and decided to take the kids and both sets of in-laws. When I say ‘we’ planned, I mean I planned. I put everything together about six months ago, and now we are here having a fabulous time. That is until I received a phone call from a strange woman.

Related: Woman Who Aired All of Her Relationship Drama on Social Media Says She Now Has a Content Creator Deal. Is Controversy the Way to Become an Influencer?

I didn’t recognize the number but answered the call anyway. She informed me that she was my husband’s mistress and that, lo and behold, she is pregnant with his child.

I am mystified, hurt and angry. She proclaimed that she and my husband have been having an affair for the past eight years and that they are deeply and madly in love. I asked her if she planned on keeping the baby, and, emphatically, she said she did. I am devastated.

How could this be happening? The timing couldn’t be worse. She is also married and said she plans to leave her husband once my husband leaves me. The nerve!

Though I should be enjoying my time away with family, I’ve become obsessed with talking to this woman in order to gather details for when I confront my husband. I’m missing family outings, feigning sickness so I can hang back and talk to her without the burden of someone walking in on me. Now that I have a good bit of evidence collected, it’s time to approach my husband.

Should I confront him while on the trip or grin and bear it and wait until we get stateside to burst his bubble?

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

The Center gets to the heart of the lifestyle, parenting, relationships and finance conversations impacting the culture. Convene here to express and share personal and poignant points of view that arise in everyday life.

Send us your queries to [email protected] and let our readers offer some perspectives on how to navigate these conversations.