‘That Was Painful to Watch’: Nelly’s Australia Performance Goes Viral, Sparks Concern Amongst Fans About his Well-Being

Nelly fans are concerned after seeing the rapper perform at a show in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 17. The recording artist was in town for the 2023 Juicy Fest, and fans are wondering if the rapper was on the juice after witnessing his performance.

Footage of Nelly went viral on TikTok and Twitter following his performance, and the rapper seemed to be under the influence of… something. Nelly appeared to be extremely happy and smiled extra-wide during his performance. The recording artist also swayed his head in a strange manner as he sang, prompting many fans to question if he was OK.

Nelly performs in Melbourne, Australia, on Tues. Jan. 17. (Photo: @WhatsTheWordTV / Twitter)

Several fans had jokes about Nelly’s performance. One fan joked that Nelly looked like comedian Tracy Morgan pretending to be Nelly.

“That boy zooted,” wrote one fan. “Whatever he on was kicking his ass. Nelly acting like Tracy Morgan acting like Nelly.”

“What drug is Nelly on? Percs do this? I’m asking,” replied another fan.

Another fan tweeted, “I’ll have what Nelly is having.”

“Nelly was def on something last night coz his eyes were fighting for their life,” noted one fan. “His crew should have told him to keep his glasses on. #juicyfest.”

“Oiiiiiii what is nelly doing??? shaytan behavior,” replied another fan. “Nelly is on another planet,” echoed another. “Nelly was HIGH AS EGGS at that festival in Australia lmao every video I see if his performing gets funnier and funnier,” added another.

What drug is Nelly on? Percs do this? I’m asking pic.twitter.com/H6mjEwEVyi — thee girl🧚🏾‍♀️ (@NWTSNaomi) January 16, 2023

Fans also commented on Nelly’s eyes rolling as he was on stage. “His eyes rolled back to 2003,” wrote one Twitter user. “Wow,” another fan replied. “Those eyes are ROLLING!”

Several fans also wondered what kind of drug Nelly may be on in the video. “LSD?” Another fan asked, “Has he been juice in?” One fan even seemed to think the rapper was having a stroke. “He looks possessed,” added one fan. “Omgggg the molly be hitting lmfaooo.”

Nelly’s next performance is on Jan. 20 in Perth, Australia. Ne-Yo and Ja Rule are also scheduled to perform.