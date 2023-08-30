Eli Apple’s Ex-Girlfriend Makes Wild Bet with Opposing Players to Take Down the Miami Dolphins Star to Exact Payback Against His Alleged Wrongdoings

In the world of NFL wives and girlfriends, the mother of Miami Dolphins cornerback Eli Apple’s son is opening the door to a new level of payback.

Destani, the mother to Apple’s young son, placed a bounty in the form of fines that she will pay for players that inflict injuries to him during the season for trespasses she claims he did to her and her child. She detailed it all in a series of Instagram stories.

“If you play against my baby dad this season please go for the knees, maybe a hammy,” she posted.

If it wasn’t clear who she was referencing she made it very clear later in the post. “#33 for the Dolphins, I’ll gladly Zelle you back any fines”

The Apple or The Tree

Posting under the social media handle @nee.ariiii, the Instagram Story thread details her short-lived romance with Apple and the circumstances surrounding her now-ignited beef.

“He should tread lightly,” the post begins with a picture of a bruised thigh, “bc how does your mom run a DV (domestic violence) foundation but her sons a POS. So let’s go over what happen. We got pregnant after traveling together during off season – his response to my pregnancy was straight up ‘well what did you expect I knew it was going to happen’ Then he tells me he has a s** problem and I’m the 6th pregnant woman in 3 years the others just had abortions but i’m already 14 weeks at the time of this confession.”

She then “fast-forward” the story to her mid-pregnancy and the doctors alerting her that their son has a heart condition that requires a core blood transfusion. Apple is a “direct match,” but he blocks her again when she finds out about his promiscuity in “every city” he traveled to.

