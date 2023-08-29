‘It’s Giving Sister Wives’: ‘Soul Food’ Actor Michael Beach Boasts About His ‘Awesome’ Living Arrangement With His Wife And Ex-Wife Living Under The Same Roof In Resurfaced Interview

Michael Beach fans are still having a hard time wrapping their heads around his unconventional household.

In 2020, the “Soul Food” actor and his current wife, Elisha Beach, appeared on OWN’s “Black Love” series, where they spoke about their perfect living arrangement that involves their four children and his ex-wife, Tracey Beach, all being together under one roof.

A clip of the couple detailing how Tracey is a perfect addition to the home’s dynamic is still baffling as it recently resurfaces.

“It works for us very well,” said Elisha. Michael, with a grin plastered on his face, added, “It’s awesome!” And if you’d asked me that 15 years ago, or even 10 years ago, I’d been like, nah, but it is; it runs so smoothly it’s crazy.”

Michael and Tracey were married from 1989 to 2006 and share four children. Elisha came into the fold shortly after the former couple separated and were going through their divorce.

In their “Black Love” episode, she noted that they were hooked up by a mutual acquaintance with the intention of being friends with benefits. She admitted that they were “openly not monogamous for a long time.”

However, their relationship became serious after they moved from New York to California and tied the knot in 2007. They have one adopted son and three biological children together, bringing Michael’s total offspring count to eight.

Elsewhere in the conversation about their blended family dynamic, Elisha proudly shared that Tracey has been a lifesaver, stepping in to help with the younger children and preparing meals as she juggles motherhood alone when Michael travels for work.

It did not take long for the on-screen villainous actor’s fans to draw comparisons to his real-life and the roles he takes on.

“No wonder he was cool with cousin Faith staying with him and Terri,” wrote one person, referencing the affair he had with his wife’s cousin in the movie “Soul Food.”

Another person commented, “See? This is why he cheats in every single character. Bruh ain’t even acting. He livin his reality on screen lol.” However, others felt that Elisha and Michael were tiptoeing around labeling their relationship as open or polyamorous.

“Say you’re swingers without saying you’re swingers,” quipped one person. “It’s giving sister wives,” wrote another person about the unique arrangement.

There was at least one person who did not see an issue with the unorthodox Beach home. “There’s nothing wrong with this. What works for some may not work for others, and that’s ok. I don’t know why that’s such a hard concept for ppl to understand,” they wrote.

In a 2019 Instagram post, Elisha shut down speculation of the trio being romantically involved though fans remain doubtful.