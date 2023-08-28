‘Old School Players Always Hating’: Karl Malone Dragged Into John Stockton’s ‘Weird’ Take About LeBron James’ Front Office Maneuverings

NBA legend John Stockton continues his press run, expressing his displeasure with how players seem more in control of the league, specifically regarding team formation. His target on LeBron James as the ambassador of players with influence with the front office is unwavering.

Surprisingly, though not really, Stockton’s take on ‘Bron’s front office antics quickly derailed into a debate about old school players, his time with Karl Malone and others attempting to highlight Stockton’s brilliance as a point guard.

While on the “DNP-CP” podcast, Stockton was asked about the LeBron James effect on teams he comes to and leaves bereft of a plan to rebuild after he matriculates to greener pastures.

“I’m not living it every day, so I don’t know what it’s like to have players dictating to you like it seems LeBron is,” Stockton said. “It would be maddening as a teammate to know that you can be expendable for one of his guys that he thinks he needs to play with.”

The Thin Line Between What It “Seems” And What It Is

Although Stockton made it clear that he doesn’t know if James is calling shots in tandem with the Los Angeles Lakers front office or any team previously, he did acknowledge that to him, it “appears” that he has influence.

“The iffiness it causes with the team, the iffiness it causes upstairs, I don’t like it either,” he continued.

“I like when guys just tighten their belt up and say ‘you know what, let’s go to work. We just got to get better. We got to play harder. We got to play smarter, instead of just ‘huh, where’s the grass greener, i’m going to go there and win a championship.’ I think it just devalues that. You’re not climbing the mountain, you’re taking a helicopter to the top.”

