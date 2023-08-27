‘How Do You Not Have Rap’s First Megastar’: Rapper Mistah F.A.B. Complains MC Hammer Is Being Left Out of 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop Celebrations

Rapper Mistah F.A.B. took to Instagram on Aug. 23 to say that he didn’t understand why MC Hammer was left out of the recent 50th anniversary of hip-hop celebration in New York City. The “Still Feelin’ It” artist also revealed his intention to have his own celebration in Oakland, California, on Aug. 25.

The Bay area recording artist — whose legal name is Stanley Petey Cox — shared a caption with the video noting that many Bay Area artists were seemingly left out of the celebration.

MC Hammer (left) and Mistah F.A.B. (Right). (Photos: @mchammer/Instagram, @fabbydavisjr1/Instagram)

“Nobody celebrates the bay area’s contributions to hip hop. So we gotta do it…… tag some 90’s bay music you wanna hear at this party!!!!!!!This Friday we going up!!!! Link in the bio.”

The 41-year-old artist also shared his feelings in the video about celebrating the community.

“You know what’s so crazy, man? We sit back and wait for everybody else to celebrate us but we don’t celebrate us, and then we get mad when people don’t celebrate us, then when we celebrate us we don’t show up to celebrate us,” said Cox.

The “Oakland” artist then brought up the “2 Legit 2 Quit” rapper’s noticeable absence from the televised celebration held in New York City at the Yankee Stadium on Aug. 11.

“I’m watching this 50th year anniversary, right, and I’m like, ‘How do y’all not have MC Hammer on a bill? How do you not have rap’s first megastar on a bill somewhere, coming out doing at least ‘2 Legit 2 Quit’ or something,” said Cox. “You don’t got MC Hammer included in that?’”

“And then you don’t put $hort or none of these — E-40s, none of this, you feel me? Humpty Hump. You know what I’m talking ’bout? All of this — c’mon man, this is crazy to me, man. Souls of Mischief? Like, c’mon bro.”

T.I., Snoop Dogg and Run-DMC were among the many artists who performed in the eight-hour show. Cox added that if there were any artists his fans wanted to see perform at the show, they should tag them in the comment section.

“Listen, this Friday we doing a Bay Area ’90s party, kinda like whole tribute set. If you got a ’90s rapper from the Bay that you wanna hear, tag him right here and I’m damn near gonna try to get him to try and perform this Friday, man, at the Hip Hop Dope Era museum, man, for the 50th year anniversary of Hip Hop, man. Let’s represent. Tag that right now.”

Fans agreed with Cox in the comment section of the post.

“That’s because it’s 50yrs of New York Hip Hop. They still tripping they lost the Torch,” said one.

“[100 emoji] do it ourselves like we do everything else.”

Another concert to celebrate hip-hop is being held in Washington, D.C., for free, with rappers Ice-T and Public Enemy set to headline the show. The National Celebration of Hip-Hop will take place on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7 on the National Mall in West Potomac Park. Melle Mel and Kid ‘n Play are among the many artists scheduled to perform, and more artists are expected to join the bill in the coming weeks.