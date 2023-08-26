‘These Are Not Victimless Crimes’: Los Angeles Mayor Condemns 11 People Arrested for ‘Flash Mob’ Robberies In High-End Stores

Eleven people have been arrested in connection with the string of thefts in Los Angeles known as the “flash mob” robberies.

The arrests were made by the Organized Retail Crime Taskforce on Aug. 23, but the suspects’ names have not yet been released.

A shopper catches suspects stealing from stores in Los Angeles. (Photos: YouTube screenshot/ABC7)

The Los Angeles Times reports the task force was created following several robberies across Los Angeles in which dozens of masked thieves quickly robbed several luxury retailers in the area, including the Versace Store at the Beverly Center, a Warehouse Shoe Store in Highland Park, Nordstrom’s at the Westfield Topanga Mall in Canoga Park and Yves Saint Laurent at The Americana at Brand in Glendale. A Macy’s department store in Sherman Oaks was also robbed on Aug. 24, according to ABC7 News.

During the robbery at the Nordstrom store, at least 30 masked robbers ransacked the store while stealing between $100,000 and $300,000 worth of expensive handbags, jewelry and clothing.

“The city of Los Angeles and neighboring cities have recently experienced an increase in ‘flash-mob’ method retail crime incidents conducted by multiple suspects targeting retail establishments throughout the Los Angeles region,” read a statement from the LAPD.

“Upon the inception of the ORCT, detectives assumed investigative responsibility of nine cases involving organized retail crimes throughout the city of Los Angeles. Many of these retail theft cases have adopted linkage to other retail crimes which occurred in neighboring cities.”

The task force includes officers from the police departments in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale and the California Highway Patrol. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office is also part of the task force. The ORCT consists of 22 full-time organized retail crime investigators.

The arrests were made earlier in the week, but the LAPD has not yet released the names of the 11 people arrested. It’s unclear if the most recent robbery in Sherman Oaks happened before or after the arrests. At least nine robbers fled the scene in a black Ford Fusion and a silver or gold Honda. During the robbery at Nordstrom, a security guard was sprayed in the face with bear spray.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass spoke about the robberies during a news conference announcing the task force.

“What we’ve seen over just the past week in the city of Los Angeles and in surrounding regions is unacceptable, which is why today we are here announcing action,” said Bass. “These are not victimless crimes — especially in the case where Angelenos were attacked — through force or fear — as they did their jobs or ran errands.”

A statement from Chief Manny Cid of the Glendale Police Department noted that the “criminal activity will not be tolerated” in Glendale and that an elevated police presence would be deployed in the downtown area.

“The Glendale Police Department will pursue all leads and utilize every available resource to apprehend those responsible and bring them to justice,” he said. “Expect an elevated police presence in and around the downtown Glendale corridor. Our commitment to the safety of the residents, businesses, and visitors to Glendale is unwavering and our top priority. Our city remains strong and united against lawlessness and criminal activity threatening our safety and well-being.”