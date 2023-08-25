Skip Bayless Somewhere Like …: Is Shannon Sharpe Enough to Provide Much Needed Boost to Struggling ESPN As He Officially Joins Stephen A. Smith on ‘First Take’?

Once Shannon Sharpe announced he was getting out of his deal with FS1, he was the most coveted broadcast free agent. Sharpe will no doubt have a heavy burden to carry after ESPN struggled with viewership and has laid off over 20 sports personalities including Jalen Rose and Max Kellerman.

Sharpe will be a part of ESPN’s “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim during the NFL season. His debut is set for Sept. 4. It’s been a big week for Sharpe, who will also bring his popular “Club Shay Shay” podcast to Colin Cowherd’s The Volume network.

Shannon Sharpe is making big moves after leaving ‘Undisputed’ with Skip Bayless. (Photo: @shannonsharpe/Instagram)

Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe Will Do Numbers

“It is official, Shannon Sharpe is coming to ‘First Take’,” Smith said on Thursday’s broadcast. “To my brother Shannon Sharpe, first of all thank you for joining the show. Secondly, condolences in advance. You’re not used to getting beat down.”

Sharpe will appear with Smith and Qerim on “First Take” every Monday and Tuesday.

These two will move the needle for a struggling ESPN who’s had its fair share of layoffs in recent months. Their bombastic rants and over-the-top bits, complete with props, will be a hit among a certain segment of fans.

Other moves for Sharpe includes bringing his popular “Club Shay Shay” podcast Cowherd’s digital network. The Volume, and Sharpe’s company, Shay Shay Media, will jointly produce new programming with the network.

“I’m excited to partner with my friend Colin Cowherd and the creative team at the Volume,” Sharpe said. “The Volume has built an amazing platform that is the right fit to help Shay Shay Media reach the next level. That includes developing new shows and bringing on new talent under the Shay Shay Media brand.”

