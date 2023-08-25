‘Maybe She Would Like to be Arrested Too’: Sarah Palin Gets Roasted on Social Media After She Claims Trump’s Arrest Will Lead to ‘Civil War’ In America

Social media is blasting former Alaska governor Sarah Palin after she made a prediction alluding to the possibility of a “civil war” due to the arrest of former president Donald Trump.

Palin made the comments during an interview with Newsmax on Thursday, amid Trump getting booked into Fulton County Jail on charges connected to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the state of Georgia.

“Those who are conducting this travesty and creating this two-tier system of justice, I want to ask them what the heck?” Palin said. “Do you want us to be in civil war? Because that’s what’s going to happen.”

Related: ‘Said What She Said’: Internet Trolls Try to Discredit Joy Reid After She Brings Up The Central Five and Calls Donald Trump ‘Racist’ During His Arrest

“We’re not going to keep up with this,” she continued, adding that she agreed with host Eric Bolling that “We do need to get angry. We do need to rise up and take our country back.”

Pro-Trump supporters stood outside near the facility, cheering for the Republican presidential primary frontrunner. Trump’s mug shot went viral on social media, and he posted it himself on X — the platform formerly known as Twitter that he has been notably absent from since days after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

Social media criticized Palin for her remarks, with one user stating that she’s “so desperate for attention.” Other people claimed that she’s inciting violence.

“Anyone threatening civil war should be arrested too, including Sarah Palin,” one person said.

Sarah Palin suggesting the idea of civil war.



These people are pushing extremely dangerous rhetoric and we've already seen how it can motivate violence.pic.twitter.com/hAgnKV4MkW — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) August 25, 2023

Anyone threatening civil war should be arrested too, including Sarah Palin. https://t.co/BjFRmtTeCV — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) August 25, 2023

These people don’t learn…. They just don’t learn. It’s insanity.



Sarah Palin Warns of Civil War After Trump Arrest: ‘We Do Need to Rise Up’ pic.twitter.com/eDbW6HRSZi — Maurice W (@iamMauriceW) August 25, 2023

Hmm. Inciting violence.



Maybe she would like to be arrested too. — Mamamia ✌️🟧 (@Mamamia1151) August 25, 2023

On Newsmax, Palin also called out the Republican National Committee.

“That’s what’s lacking when it comes to collective anger, that can be healthy, and it can be useful. Where is the RNC? They hold the purse strings to the party. They hold the funds that can be helping out in this situation,” Palin said. “They have the platform. And yet they’re too timid. A bunch of frickin’ RINOs running the thing.”

She added, “The RNC they better get their stuff together, or I’ll have to ask them to. What do they want as an outcome of this? Civil war?”