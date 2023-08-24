Plastered Third-Grade Teacher Arrested, Accused of Having Three Times the Legal Limit of Alcohol In Her System at Oklahoma School on First Day of Classes, Claims It Was Just ‘Juice’

An Oklahoma educator was arrested after officials say she was under the influence during the first day of classes.

Kimberly Coates, who teaches third grade at Perkins-Tryon Intermediate School, could be charged with public intoxication after being accused of drinking at work last Thursday, KOCO-TV reported.

Kimberly Coates, a third-grade teacher, was arrested after she was accused of being drunk at work. (Inside Edition/ YouTube screenshot)

Police said other employees at the school grew concerned about Coates’ behavior, and the superintendent instructed the school resource officer to give her a breathalyzer test, according to the report.

“He determined that she was under the influence of alcohol, and she blew into a PBT and confirmed that she did have alcohol in her system,” Perkins Police Sgt. Spencer Gedon told the outlet.

The outlet reported her results came back three times above the legal limit, and police determined that she had consumed wine that morning.

Bodycam footage obtained by FOX News shows when Coates took the test, explaining that she drank the night before. She denied drinking at the school.

When asked by an officer if she “drinks often,” she responded yes and that she is “seeing a counselor.” According to the report, at one point, Perkins-Tryon Public Schools Superintendent Doug Ogle placed a cup on the table.

“No more games, what’s in that,” he said.

“My juice,” Coates responded.

The officer sitting across from her said that there was wine residue inside the blue cup that was on her desk. In a statement to KOCO-TV, Ogle said that “the district is conducting an internal investigation and cooperating with law enforcement.”

According to reports, she was held at Payne County Jail before being released.