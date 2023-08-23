Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson Says He’s the Top Route Runner In NFL — Here’s Why He May Be Right

As we approach the 2023 NFL season, there will be many position rankings compiled.

From the quarterbacks to the edge rushers, and definitely the best wide receivers.

In fact, Minnesota Vikings star wideout and reigning Offensive Player of the Year, Justin Jefferson just released his top-five route runners list for wide receivers.

Justin Jefferson (Credit: Wiki Commons)

And the former LSU Tigers star unsurprisingly put himself at the top of the list.

He put Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams as (1B) with him. He also included Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers, Stefon Diggs (Buffalo Bills), and 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja’Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals) who was also Jefferson’s college teammate at down in Baton Rouge.

Jefferson’s list is pretty solid, but is he really the game’s top route runner along with Adams?

Let’s examine his case ….

Jefferson Is An Elite Route Runner From The Slot And Outside

Most receivers aren’t dominant at multiple receiver spots, but Jefferson is the exception. In July the “Griddy King” was named the top route runner in the league by 33rd Team, a premier group of former league executives and coaches:

Justin Jefferson is in this spot because he makes cuts without slowing down or shortening his stride. Few — if any — players in history have had such an ability. It’s an incredible physical gift that Jefferson amplifies with smooth and fluid hips, twitchy joints, and therefore, supreme body control.

