‘Got Close and Elbowed Me’: Former ESPN Analyst Sage Steele Tells Megyn Kelly a Wild Story About Barbara Walters Allegedly Wanting To Fight Her

Former ESPN analyst Sage Steele recently settled her lawsuit against the Entertainment and Sports Network. Steele sued ESPN for what she called retaliation by the network for comments she made on the “Uncut with Jay Cutler” podcast as it pertains to the COVID-19 vaccine, and being mandated to get it, which she was by being an employee of Walt Disney which owns ESPN.

Sage Steele recalls wild story about Barbara Walters (Credit: Wiki Commons)

The very opinionated Steele also mentioned President Barack Obama identifying himself as Black on the census.

She elaborated on the incident in 2021 on the “Uncut with Jay Cutler” podcast about the wild appearance where she claimed Walters “ripped me on live TV and then afterwards” on the importance of her to identifying “as biracial when former President Barack Obama identified only as a Black man”, reports NY Post.

Following those comments in 2021 Steele says ESPN pulled her numerous assignments. During a recent appearance on “The Megyn Kelly Show” on Sirius XM, Steele talked about the lawsuit, and how she “refuses to be quiet about this anymore.” But, she also talked about her run-in with the late host of ABC’s “The View” Barbara Walters back in 2014.

Sage Steele Says Barbara Walters Wanted To Fight Her

“It was Barbara, Whoopi Goldberg, and myself in the dark green room off to the side. I was probably about four feet from the wall and the trash can, and Barbara was standing over here in front me. She just started to back up towards me and looked at me and got close and elbowed me, and it pushed me back into the wall and the trash can,” alleged Steele.

“I was like, what did she just do to me? This 140-year-old woman just tried to, like, tackle me.”

