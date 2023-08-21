‘Doing Everything That We Can to Get My Brother Back’: Family Searches For Answers After 22-Year-Old Netflix Worker Disappears In California. He Was Last Seen Entering an Uber Ride

A family is searching for a 22-year-old Black man who went missing in California shortly after starting a job at Netflix, according to reports.

Yohanes Kidane was last captured on security footage entering an Uber outside his San Jose apartment on Monday, Aug. 14, just after 7 p.m., KTVU reported. The car is described as a black Toyota sedan.

Yohanes Kidane, a Cornell University grad and Netflix employee was reported missing last week. He was last seen getting into an Uber, his family said. (KTVU/ YouTube Screenshot)

His brother Yosief said when the family realized they could not contact Kidane, they checked his phone location, which was near the Golden Gate Bridge. He added that one of his coworkers said that Kidane was planning on going to San Francisco “to maybe meet a friend,” the outlet reported.

The following day a commuter found Kidane’s wallet and phone near the bridge, Yosief said, and according to the reports, they gave the items to authorities.

“Someone who was in San Rafael, who was on a commute, saw a phone and wallet sitting on this small grassy hill right between the Welcome Center and coffee shop,” Yosief told KTVU. “Thirty bucks in cash was in his wallet, ID cards, phone untouched.”

Kidane graduated from Cornell University in the spring and moved to the area in late July to work for the streaming giant. As NBC News reported, the software engineer did not go into the office on Tuesday.

In addition, when local police conducted a wellness check at his home, he was nowhere to be found. According to reports, more of Kidane’s belongings, like his backpack, were also located near the bridge with his laptops and personal paperwork inside.

His family traveled from New York to California to lead in efforts to find their loved one by hanging up posters and looking around the Golden Gate Bridge.

“Calling medical centers, homeless shelters, distributing posters, doing everything that we can to get my brother back. My best friend,” Yosief said, per KTVU.

Kidane was last seen sporting a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and black shoes, the outlets reported. He is 5 feet 8 and weighs about 150 pounds.

The family is urging the public to reach out to San Jose Police Department at 408-277-8900 with information related to his location.

