‘Dwayne Mannn You Really Switched Up’: ‘A Different World’ Star Kadeem Hardison Returns for Final Season of ‘grown-ish’ as College Dean

Actor Kadeem Hardison returned to television screens on another Black series that focuses on college life. Hardison appeared on the show “grown-ish,” playing the role of Dean Carnegie at the fictional university Cal U.

Hardison is no stranger to fictional college life, having broken barriers playing college-age iconic characters. On “A Different World,” a spinoff of “The Cosby Show,” he played Dwayne Wayne, a math and engineering major from Brooklyn, New York, known for his love for Whitley Gilbert-Wayne, quick wit and his flip-up glasses.

Studio portrait of actress Jasmine Guy and actor Kadeem Hardison, co-stars of “A Different World” television show, which aired on NBC from 1987 to 1993. (Photo by Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

In Spike Lee’s “School Daze” film, the Brooklyn native played Da Fella Edge, one of the guys down with Dap, who was played by Laurence Fishburne. Ironically Fishburne also portrays “black-ish” cast member Pops and serves as executive producer for “grown-ish,” according to IMDb — the series on which Hardison will make his second appearance.

His role as Dean Carnegie is a nod to the many comparisons made between the hit TV series he helped make and one of the best-rated shows on NBC in the ’90s and the Yara Shahidi-focused show that helped rebrand Freeform, according to the Hollywood Reporter in 2018.

This is a return spot for Hardison on the show. When he tapped in last season, Twitter exploded.

“I love how they put Kadeem Hardison In Grown-ish (Our modern day ‘A different world’).”

“Kadeem Hardison being on Grown-ish solidified the inspo of A Different World for me. I think that’s so dope.”

“Kadeem hardison aka DWAYNE WAYNE on grown-ish!!! omg. what a cute crossover.”

kadeem hardison aka DWAYNE WAYNE on grown-ish!!! omg. what a cute crossover.

After watching this week’s episode that aired on Aug. 16, one fan said, “Dwayne mannn you really switched up lol.”

In addition to Hardison starring as a member of Cal U’s administration this season, viewers will see guest appearances from Kelly Rowland, Latto and Lil Yachty as guest stars, according to Shadow and Act.

Rowland takes on the role of Professor Edie, while Latto portrays Sloane, a wine representative who flirts with Diggy Simmons’ character, Doug Edwards.

Lil Yachty steps in as Cole, the fraternity brother of Marcus Scribner’s character, Andre Johnson Jr. Andre is also known as Junior, Shahidi’s character’s little brother from “black-ish.”

Another guest appearance to come that might shock show fans is one by Kenya Barris, the creator of “grown-ish.” He will join the cast as Cal U alum Derek Wright.

Wright’s storyline revolves around his desire to make a substantial donation to Cal U, but his politically incorrect remarks raise concerns among his fraternity members.

