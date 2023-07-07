‘Y’all Look So Good! Even All These Years Later’: ‘A Different World’ Stars Cree Summer and Darryl Bell Warm Hearts with Touching Reunion Captured In New Photos

Two stars from the NBC sitcom “A Different World” reunited recently, and fans were thrilled to see them together again. Cree Summer, who played Freddie, and Darryl Bell, who played Ron, ran into each other while shopping at the Farmer’s Market in Los Angeles.

“A Different World” was the hit spinoff of “The Cosby Show,” and followed Denise Huxtable, played by Lisa Bonet, as she went off to college. The series also starred Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, Dawnn Lewis, Marisa Tomei and Charnele Brown.

Summer shared the moment on Instagram and captioned the post, “Farmers Market was full of delightful surprises today @darrylmbell always so lovely to see you and Tempest , We love you #ronandfred.”

“A Different World” stars Darryl Bell and Cree Summer reunite in Los Angeles. (Photo: @creesummer/Los Angeles)

Fans were thrilled to see the two actors together again.

“Y’all look so good! Even all these years later,” replied one. “#blackdontcrack.”

“Ron and Freddy. It was meant to be. YUP I SAID IT!! Lol.”

“I love yall like i know yall in real life.”

“A Different World” aired on NBC from 1987 until 1993, and featured the characters as they made their way through the fictional Hillman College, meant to be a historically black college and university. The landmark show often tackled important social issues such as racism and sexual assault.

Summer’s character Freddie was a student activist on the show who dated Bell’s character, Ron. Ron was the best friend of Hardison’s character, Dwayne Wayne. Hardison revealed that he fell in love with Summer while the two were working on the show during an episode of “Uncensored” on TV One. Hardison’s character Dwayne Wayne dated and later married Guy’s character, Whitley Gilbert.

“One night we went out and then we started kissing and the next thing you know she was telling me she’s in love with me,” said Hardison. “And then I had to pretend to be in love with Jasmine while being in love with Cree.”

Good times!!! Recent Different World cast reunion. Darryl Bell, Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, and Cree Summer. pic.twitter.com/Zt5NVFUU9n — Maria Schell-Cannon (@schell50) April 2, 2019

Bell fell in love with “The Cosby Show” actress Tempestt Bledsoe after she guest starred on the show, and the two are still an item to this day. The cast reunited back in 2022 in Wilmington, Delaware for the show’s 35th anniversary for a discussion panel at the Wilmington Public Library as a part of the library’s “Chopping it Up” series.