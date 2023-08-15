‘Where is the Chair When You Need It?’: Crazed White Woman Hits, Kicks Black Veteran Allegedly for Sitting Too Close at Louisiana Casino In Viral Video Sparking Outrage

A video showing a white woman attacking a Black veteran at a Louisiana casino physically has gone viral.
According to Devon Leslie Jr., the incident happened on Aug. 3 in Bossier City, Lousiana, but he waited a few days before posting the video. He was unsure if he wanted to go public with the attack.
“Now that I’ve had time to give it some thought I want it known about these two people! This woman went off on me hit me in the face and kicked me in the back, because I sat to (sic) close to her and her boyfriend so this is how I was treated,” Leslie wrote on Aug. 5, adding that the Bossier City Police and the casino stepped in to support him during the confrontation.
Related: Louisiana Day Care Worker Arrested After Toddlers Hit In the Face with Cheese, Taped to Chairs In Disturbing Video
He originally posted the video on his Facebook profile, and within days it went viral on social media.
The clip, which has been viewed almost 2 million times on one X post, shows the blond woman yelling loudly and attempting to kick Leslie as he records her on his phone. It also captures her male companion trying to calm her down.
However, he ends up joining in the abuse. The footage captures him using a racial slur before it ends.
The woman’s name, according to Leslie, is Ashley Bieber Dison, and at the beginning of the video, she repeatedly yells in a slurred voice, “Record me!”
Her boyfriend, dressed in a T-shirt bearing the words “We the People,” is trying to get her to stop, but she will not, apparently upset that her behavior is being recorded by the person in front of her.
At one point, the white man turns to the person recording and calls him “a f—king loser.”
In the midst of the melee, the woman yells out, “Where the f–k are you from?” as she kicks at the Black man. Her boyfriend attempts to restrain her drunken behavior before turning and facing the man holding the cellphone and recording the incident. The boyfriend says, “Stop being a little b–ch, you f–king, n–ger.”
The Black man asks him to repeat himself, but he doesn’t. Leslie says he called me a “n–ger,” but this is disputed by the white woman. She says, “No, he called you Arabian.”
People online were outraged at the couple’s behavior.
One person tweeted, “He’s a soldier?? Look at his profile pic. Man literally fought for their freedom and this is what they chose to do with it. Smfh.”
Another person wrote, “Man, the guy in the ‘We the People’ shirt was doing so good right up until the end, when his racism just had to spew forth.”
“Have to assume if the roles were reversed they’d have security there pretty quickly,” one person commented, replying to a question about where the security was.
“Where is the chair when you need it,” one Twitter user wrote, referencing a recent incident on an Alabama dock where folding chairs were used by a Black man in a fight that appeared to be race related.
Leslie says the woman and her partner were both arrested after the confrontation. However, he wants the couple to pay for their offense.
“I hope that anyone that has any idea who they are or where they work at would be amazing to let their employers know who they have working for them,” he wrote.
Their employers have not been identified.
15 thoughts on “‘Where is the Chair When You Need It?’: Crazed White Woman Hits, Kicks Black Veteran Allegedly for Sitting Too Close at Louisiana Casino In Viral Video Sparking Outrage”
She sounds a bit tipsy. Maybe that’s why she acted that way.
I don’t think the issue is racism but drunkenness’.
goofy white trash is all
that’s the mentality of white trash Trump loving idiots
Sounds to me like the fault (at law) lies with the casino for not cutting that lady off and letting her get too intoxicated. Does not excuse this woman’s behavior (the alcohol just brought out her true self), but she may have controlled herself otherwise.
Trump gave voice to the idiots. this is the result. They like Trump because he is one of them. An IDIOT!!!
White People always make excuses as to why they say the wrong thing, such as the N word or other racist remarks. When an African American person does something wrong in their eyes it’s holy Hell. They mean every word they said, whether intoxicated or not, This is a racial issue and we are sick and tired of it.
Being tipsy is NOT an excuse, we’d like to thank that veteran for his service 💙
What I don’t understand is why would the white b**** attack a black man why not attack a white man and they are very racist And their jobs need to know how they react in public if they are very important people they need to lose their jobs I wouldn’t want them working for me People need to know that they’re racist
I’m trying to be open minded about this; could it be real or staged…if it is in fact real the woman was being an instigator; if it is in fact staged then God have mercy on us all….ever hear of crisis actors? They are hired to stage events such as this to further divide the black and white races to such an extreme that we will all be not unified but divided in this once great country of ours…whats their old motto…divide and conquer!
I do not condone her action anymore then people relating trump to idiots like her. Alcohol always brings out the worst in anyone and usually the truth in them. If you change the Channel to Biden who cannot tell the truth.
Has to be one of those Biden loving Buffoons to act like that everyone knows Bidum is a racist that’s why he had to grab Kamala to be his running mate because of hisracial past behavior that people would just forget about all his racial remarks!
Oh it’s not the drink. That’s how she is and feels, being drunk just turns off the filter she normally has on. Drunk people, children and leggings always tell the truth. That girl is trash, and she has a boyfriend to match.
What a pair of low-life scum. I hope they get busted by the feds, for hate crimes. I am a white man and a veteran and had I been there, I would have been the one getting arrested for assaulting the obviously mentally handicapped.
its the new crop from Donald trump haters!!!!he planted all his hatred for being a looser with his dads nazi money….all the nazi cells are here , and awake. beware!