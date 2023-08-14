‘We All Have Our Bad Moments’: ‘Crazy Plane Lady’ Who Went Viral After Spazzing Out Over Passenger Who Was ‘Not Real’ Says Her Behavior Is ‘Completely Unacceptable’

Marketing executive Tiffany Gomas dubbed the “Crazy Plane Lady,” has released an apology for her behavior on an American Airlines flight on July 2.

In a 2:19-minute video, the Dallas native expressed how sorry she was about causing the uproar on the flight and said initially, she was not ready to speak about her “completely unacceptable” behavior.

“First and foremost, I want to take full accountability for my actions. They were completely unacceptable. Distressed or not… I should have been in control of my emotions, and that was not the case,” the Uppercut Marketing firm founder said to TMZ.

Gomas made a special point to address her use of profanity, saying it was “unnecessary,” and apologizing to parents who had children traveling with them.

“I can’t imagine going through that and trying to explain to your kid what in the world just happened,” she said in a reflective moment. “We all have our bad moments (some far worse than others), and mine happened to be caught on camera for the whole world to see.”

The now-viral video was originally posted by user “Texaskansasnnn” on TikTok.

In the video, a businesswoman’s disruptive behavior during her flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Orlando led to a delay. The airline responded by conducting a “comprehensive rescreening of the aircraft,” and authorities went on to issue her a trespassing notice.

In the clip, a manic Gomas lets off several f-bombs, complaining that she needed to get off because someone in the back of the plane is “not real.”

“And everyone can either believe it or they cannot believe it. I don’t give two f##ks, but I am telling you right now that mutherf##ker back there is not real,” she said, concluding, “You can sit on this plane, and you can f##king die with him or not. I’m not going to.”

The original clip was deleted but was later screen recorded and reposted on social media by thousands. As a result, Gomas said she has been getting bullied by many people online.

“It has been really comical for everyone, and I have highly enjoyed so many of the memes,” she explained, “On the flip side, it is very invasive and unkind, and I don’t know what I would do without the love and support of my friends and family. They are loyal to a fault, and I don’t know what I did to deserve them.”

The executive said that she hopes she “can use this experience and do a little bit of good in the world” and hopes the episode sheds light on the importance of mental health.

On the day of the incident, while Gomas was cited for trespassing, she was never charged or arrested. Body camera footage from the officers that were on the scene said they believed she was intoxicated, according to the New York Post.