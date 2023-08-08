‘Not About to be Final Destination-ed’: Woman Who Had Bizarre Meltdown on Flight Over Passenger Who Was ‘Not Real’ Revealed; Dramatic Outburst Was Over Missing Earbuds

A woman, who went viral for claiming that a person on the flight was not real, has been identified.

The frazzled passenger, who caused a whole flight to be delayed and rescreened, is a top executive in a marketing firm in Texas.

On July 2, during American Airlines Flight 1009 from Dallas-Fort Worth to Orlando, a blond woman wearing a tank and jeans shouted at those seated on the plane, telling them they needed to get off the flight or their lives would be in jeopardy.

Tiffany Gomas caused a stir on an American Airlines flight after claiming to see a person on the flight that wasn’t real. (Photo: TikTok/Knuckelslawncare)

A video, originally posted by user “texaskansasnnn” on TikTok, captured the incident.

“I’m telling you, I’m getting the f##k off and there’s a reason why,” the person said, before screeching, “And everyone can either believe it or they cannot believe it. I don’t give two f##ks, but I am telling you right now that mutherf##ker back there is not real.”

She concluded, “You can sit on this plane, and you can f##king die with him or not. I’m not going to.”

The clip has since been deleted, but not before it was shared and viewed by thousands on social media, NBC DFW reported.

According to the Daily Mail, the woman’s name is Tiffany Gomas, a Dallas native who founded the marketing firm Uppercut Marketing.

Police reports state Gomas, 38, initially complained on the flight about family members taking her AirPods. However, shortly after accusing her relatives about her Bluetooth earbuds, she ranted about the plane being unsafe.

As a result of her outburst, the plane was delayed for hours, according to the New York Post.

“The female then started claiming the aircraft was not safe and did not want the aircraft to leave due to her believing it would not make it to its destination,” the complaint explains.

“Due to the statements the flight attendants felt the aircraft needed to be rescreened. [The airline manager] explained that the passenger was denied boarding and they wanted her escorted to the public side.”

TSA staff reached the airplane and carried out a comprehensive “rescreening of the aircraft.”

Officers from the Dallas-Fort Worth Department of Public Safety tried to speak to Gomas regarding her experience. However, she was not cooperative, leading to the issuance of a trespassing notification.

“[The airline manager] gave Gomes a verbal criminal trespass notice, explaining she was denied boarding and needed to depart the secure area,” investigators noted.

After the disturbance, American Airlines released a statement.

“The flight was met at the gate by local law enforcement and the customer was removed from the flight. Safety and security are our top priorities, and we thank our customers for their understanding and our team members for their professionalism in managing a difficult situation,” the airline stated, according to WFAA.

“The passenger deplaned the aircraft at the request of the airline and left the airport without incident.”

The video went viral, was shared millions of times on various social media platforms, and was made into memes. Many theories were also formed about what Gomas could’ve been seeing.

“As soon as she says “You can die with him or not” I would of been off that plane faster than her. No way in HELL I could stay on that plane. Even if there was a .5% chance she is right I’m gone!!! I hate Flying more than anything. No chance,” wrote one user.

“No because I would HAVE to get off the plane. I’m not about to be Final Destinationed,” one person wrote, while someone else said: “I’ve seen Final Destination enough to know I’m getting off the plane.”