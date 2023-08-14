Clarence Avant, ‘The Black Godfather’ of Show Business, Dies at 92, Less Than Two Years After His Wife Jacqueline Was Gunned Down During Home Invasion

Clarence Avant, widely recognized as “The Black Godfather” of Black music and entertainment, has passed away at the age of 92. In a statement released to the media, his family confirmed that he died at his Los Angeles home on Aug. 13. His cause of death is unknown.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Avant/Sarandos family announce the passing of Clarence Alexander Avant,” began the statement from Clarence’s two children, Nicole and Alexander, and his daughter’s husband, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

Clarence Avant and Jacqueline Avant. (Photos: @nicoleavantofficial/Instagram)

“Through his revolutionary business leadership, Clarence became affectionately known as ‘the Black Godfather’ in the worlds of music, entertainment, politics, and sports. Clarence leaves behind a loving family and a sea of friends and associates that have changed the world and will continue to change the world for generations to come. The joy of his legacy eases the sorrow of our loss,” they said.

As described by music icon Quincy Jones in 2016, Clarence was a “silent architect” behind Hollywood deals. The former record label founder played a role in the careers of Bill Withers, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, and several others.

He was also a pillar of civic engagement, having taken on roles such as adviser to former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George H.W, Bush, and Barack Obama.

Clarence Avant isn’t just the “Godfather Of Black Music,” he is our cultural Godfather. Throughout his life, he burst through doors and tore down ceilings, changing lives and providing opportunities for generations. A true pioneer, a mentor and a champion, Clarence Avant is and… pic.twitter.com/nZYc311Wh3 — Roc Nation (@RocNation) August 14, 2023

Rest in peace to the legendary, game-changing “Black Godfather”, and my great friend Clarence Avant. His accomplishments speak for themselves. As a former music manager, he founded two record labels and purchased the first fully black-owned radio station. He consulted many major… pic.twitter.com/bXxXphKgNa — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 14, 2023

(1/3) In Memoriam: 2021 Inductee Clarence Avant, known as “The Black Godfather,” was cool, savvy, confident, and fearless — someone who made the seemingly impossible possible. Avant served a variety of roles during his illustrious career, including manager, label owner, pic.twitter.com/Y7TSobxbZn — Rock Hall (@rockhall) August 14, 2023

His widespread influence is shared in the 2019 Netflix documentary “The Black Godfather.” The uncensored look at his career included interviews with Clarence, his wife and children, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Clive Davis, L.A. Reid, and countless other well-known figures in entertainment.

Clarence’s death comes almost two years after his wife of five decades, Jacqueline Avant, was killed. The 81-year-old was fatally wounded in the back with an AR-15-style rifle when intruders entered the couple’s Trusdale Estates residence during the early morning hours on Dec. 1, 2021. The music executive was home but uninjured.

In April 2022, convicted felon Aariel Maynor, 30, was sentenced to three life terms and a minimum of 150 years in prison. His charges included murder, attempted murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and residential burglary with a person present.