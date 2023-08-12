Cardi B Claps Back After Being Accused of Misleading Black Women with Hair Oil Claims

Cardi B is clapping back after Black women accused the rapper of misleading them with her hair growth claims. It all began after the “Bodak Yellow” artist shared a picture of her long mane on social media on Aug. 8.

The picture featured Cardi B with her waist-length blowout and a caption noting that she made her own hair growth oil. “My hair has grown sooooo much!!! Let me know if y’all want a video my my HOMEMADE hair oil… handmade by ME!”

Cardi B shares her hair growth on X, the platform formally known as Twitter. (Photo: @@iamcardib / Twitter)

Many Black women went in on the artist on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Black Women wanting hair growth tips & oil from her is crazy,” wrote one.

Another user replied, “How you say BUNDLES in Spanish???”

After one Black woman called her out for being a Latina trying to sell hair care products to Black women by misleading them, the 30-year-old clapped back and noted that she is not selling anything without mincing a word.

“Y’all really don’t see how a LATINA selling ‘hair growth oil’ to BLACK women could be misleading?”

“IM NOT EVEN SELLIN ANYTHING YOU DUMBASS B—H,” replied Cardi B. “I been showing my hair growth journey to my fans since 2016!”

One fan defended Cardi B questioning why it’s OK for Black women to buy hair care products from white companies but can’t take an Afro-Latina woman with textured hair giving out free advice. The post included pictures of the “W.A.P” artist rocking an Afro and was re-tweeted by the rapper.

“buying hair oil full of chemicals at the beauty supply that is produced by white owned companies is okay but an all natural & organic oil from a woman with Afro textured hair who actually uses her own products isn’t…. ok.”

Another fan also chimed in and said Cardi B’s treatment worked for her. “Ion care. Her sh.t be working tho. I do that last protein treatment she post on ig before I put my braids in.”

The Dominican and Trinidadian recording artist went on to share pictures from her youth showing herself with short hair and noted that growth comes from having healthy hair.

“This is me as a child,” wrote the rapper. “This is me as a teenager.. this is me in my early 20’s…and NOW. Everyone wants to blame my hair growing on genetics but where was the genetics when I was in school?? The facts are you need hair products and good care that works for you to maintain it and keep it healthy.. sometimes it’s not even just about growth it’s about keeping it HEALTHY and the growth comes.”

“Krazy” rapper Kash Doll responded to the mayhem and wrote, “Give me the f—kin products lol f—k them.” Cardi B responded and invited her over to her house for in-person treatment.

“Girl come to my house,” wrote Cardi B. “I will wash your hair down myself wit boiled onion water & make you a thick ass hair mask and have my auntie do your blow out …….Maaa liquor and food too !!!”

Several fans also requested an in-person hair treatment, but so far, Kash Doll is the only one invited.