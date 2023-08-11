Black & Streaming: From ‘Do the Right Thing’ to ‘Belly’ and ‘Prison Song,’ Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop with These 20 Films

Today officially marks the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, a celebration where many around the world are reflecting on the music art form that started in the summer of 1973 in Bronx, New York.

Jamaican-born artist DJ Kool Herc used a pair of turntables and a mixer to spin records at an apartment building on Sedgewick Avenue. People gathered to dance, enjoy music and listen to the sounds of new artists. The style was duplicated and expanded to Atlanta, Miami, California and other major music cities of influence.

Hip-hop, the cultural phenomenon, has served as the background music for a number of beloved movies from the last half century, including Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing,” “Boyz N the Hood,” and biopics about a slew of legendary artists such as 50 Cent’s “Get Rich or Die Tryin'” and Roxanne Shante’s “Roxanne Roxanne.”

Here are 20 essential films that celebrate the beauty of hip-hop over the last 50 years.

Amazon Prime Video

Do the Right Thing (1989) One of Spike Lee’s most famous movies features a star-studded cast that includes Lee, Samuel L. Jackson, Giancarlo Esposito, Gwen McGee, Rosie Perez, Martin Lawrence and late stars such as Bill Nunn, Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee and Robin Harris. It highlights the boiling points of deeply rooted racial tension between Blacks, Puerto Ricans, Koreans and Italians running Sal’s Pizzeria in the Bedford-Styvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, as well as police brutality in the 1980s.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) Inspired by Eazy-E’s 1987 song of the same title, the film begins with Cuba Gooding Jr., who is sent to live with his nonsense father, played by Laurence Fishburne in South Central, Los Angeles. He learns valuable lessons about what it means to be a Black man in a society that he couldn’t learn from his mother, portrayed by Angela Bassett. Written and directed by the late John Singleton, the movie launched the careers of several notable actresses today, such as Nia Long, Regina King, Ice Cube and Morris Chestnut.

Brown Sugar (2002) The romantic comedy was filmed in New York and follows two friends who eventually fall in love over hip-hop music. It features nostalgic themes that speak to the beloved genre, such as fashion brands like Jay-Z’s Rocawear clothing, Russell Simmons’ Phat Farm, Diddy’s Sean John, and more. Hip-hop giants such as Queen Latifah, Mos Def, former HOT 97 host Angie Martinez, Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh, Big Daddy Kane and others can also be seen in the movie.

Friday (1995-2002) Ice Cube created the classic stoner comedy franchise with Chris Tucker as his right-hand man with 1995’s “Friday.” In the sequel and the prequel, “Next Friday” and “Friday After Next,” Tucker was replaced by comedian Mike Epps. Cube has been fighting for years with Warner Bros. over rights to the film franchise to release the fourth installment. The film’s other regulars include the late John Witherspoon, Anna Maria Horsford, Don Curry, Clifton Powell and more.

I Got the Hook-Up (1998) “Friday” actors Anthony Johnson and Tommy “Tiny” Lister Jr. also star in this film and No Limit founder Master P and “Friday” actor Anthony Johnson portray two hustlers who operate a shopping center out of a van in a vacant lot in Los Angeles. They scaled up their business after accidentally receiving a shipment of phones intended for someone else. Things go fine, and money is being made until the FBI gets involved, and everything goes left. The movie is inspired by his 1998 song of the same title.

Paid In Full (2002) The cult classic film starring actors Wood Harris, Mekhi Phifer and Cam’ron follows three friends who plan to take over the drug game in Harlem, New York. It’s based on the true story of drug lords Rich Porter, Alpo Martinez, and Azie “AZ” Faison, who ran the streets of New York in the 1980s.

Apple TV

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest (2011) Twenty-seven years ago, the group called A Tribe Called Quest dropped its fourth studio album, “Beats, Rhymes & Life,” inspired by this documentary that follows the life and times of one of hip-hop’s most influential music acts. It offers a portrait of the group’s early days until the group’s unlucky reunion. The group is comprised of rappers the late Phife Dawg, Jarobi White and co-producers Ali Shaheed Muhammad and rap legend Q-Tip.

Carmen: A Hip Hopera (2001) Robert Townsend directed the romantic drama and musical with lead stars Beyoncé Knowles, Mekhi Phifer, Mos Def, Bow Wow, Casey Lee, Wyclef Jean, Rah Digg, Da Brat, Jermaine Dupri, Joy Bryant and more. Bey plays a beautiful seductive woman who leaves men drooling, including a soon-to-be-married policeman, who risks his job and livelihood to be with her.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005) Joy Bryant also stars as the leading lady in this autobiography about the life story of rapper and television mogul 50 Cent, who plays Marcus Jackson. His mother was murdered at a young age, which led him to follow in her footsteps as a hustler in the streets of Queens, New York. He goes from hustler to rapper in the movie that also stars Terrance Howard, Bill Duke and others such as Adewale Akinnouye-Agbaje. Named after his debut album, the film also documents a deadly shooting during which 50 Cent was shot nine times and survived.

Hulu

Notorious (2009) Actor Jamal Woodard portrayed Notorious B.I.G. and Naturi Naughton played Lil Kim in the life-and-death story of the late rapper. He got his start selling drugs on the streets of Brooklyn, New York, before coming into contact with Sean P. Diddy Combs, played by Derek Luke, who offers him a record deal and a chance to get out of poverty. Anthony Mackie played Tupac, and Antonique Smith played Faith Evans. The film also stars Angela Bassett, Faith and Biggie’s son C.J. Wallace.

House Party (1990) The classic Black cinema franchise is one of the first hip-hop-friendly dance comedies starring Kid ‘N Play rappers Christopher “Kid” Reid and Chris “Play” Martin. They play two high schoolers looking to host the most epic house party. The pair stayed on for the sequel, “House Party 3,” and “House Party 4: Down to the Last Minute.” Other notable actors in the franchise include Tisha Campbell, Immature, comedians Joe Torry, Reynaldo Ray and Kym Whitley, as well as Meagan Good, TLC, and “All American” star Alexis Fields.

Max (Formerly HBO Max)

Hustle & Flow (2005) Memphis hip-hop group Three Six Mafia won the Best Original Song Oscar in 2006 for the theme song “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp,” from the Terrence Howard-led film. It features a number of hilarious and memorable scenes and one-liners. Howard plays a pimp and aspiring rapper who lives with three women, including his main chick, portrayed by his “Empire” co-star Taraji P. Henson. Howard filed a lawsuit in 2020 over the use of his image from the film in promotional materials for the FOX show.

Straight Outta Compton (2015) The biographical drama from F. Gary Gray depicts the rise and fall of the rap group N.W.A. as the group members emerge from the mean streets of Compton in Los Angeles, California. The cast includes Ice Cube’s son, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Jason Mitchell, Corey Hawkins, Aldis Hodge, Marlon Yates Jr., and more, each playing members of the iconic rap group with an acronym that stands for “N—as With Attitude.”

Netflix

All Eyez on Me (2017) Fans say Demetrius Shipp Jr. was the perfect person to play the late rapper, acto, and poet Tupac Shakur, due to the strong resemblance between the two. He documented Pac’s early days in New York to his rise in the industry as one of the most influential artists and voices. His revolutionary mindset and culturally driven lyrics helped establish him as a music icon long after his death in 1997.

How High (2001) Rappers Redman and Method Man play Jamal and Silas, two everyday guys who smoke some magic to ace their college entrance exams and end up at Harvard University. They help establish new precedents of fun among their classmates and the staff — until their supply runs dry. The cast includes Mike Epps, Essence Atkins, Anna Maria Horsford, Lark Voorhies, Al Shearer and others.

Ladies First: a Story of Women in Hip-Hop (2023) Da Brat, Coi Leray, Monie Love, Rapsody, Remy Ma, Yo-Yo, MC Lyte, Sha-Rock, Queen Latifah, Tierra Whack, Chile and more of rap’s leading ladies appear in this new four-part docu-series that explores beyond the male-dominated industry and sheds light on the female pioneers in honor of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Roxanne Roxanne (2017) At just 14, rapper Roxanne Shante was making a name for herself as a battle rapper in the 1980s in Queens, New York. The film celebrates the female emcee and her survival story to become known as a hip-hop legend. After being kicked out at a young age, she made a way on her own in the streets until she met an older man and endured an abusive relationship. For her breakout role, actress Chanté Adams delivered a noteworthy performance as the “Roxanne’s Revenge” rapper.

Peacock

State Property (2002) Produced by Jay-Z’s Roc-A-Fella, this urban drama follows a Philadelphia gang member, Beans, played by Beanie Siegel, who becomes frustrated with his broke lifestyle. He transforms into a drug kingpin and builds a crew to feud with vicious rivals as they cause mayhem in the city. Cam’Ron, Memphis Bleek, Young Chris, former “Basketball Wives” star Sundy Carter, Dame Dash, N.O.R.E. Mariah Carey, Freeway and others also appear in the film and its sequel, “State Property 2.”

Starz

Belly (1998) Two young friends played by Nas and late rapper DMX live life on the edge doing whatever they need to do to make ends meet. They become involved in a series of thefts and drug dealing before one decides to leave the life of crime while the other sinks further into a life of crime. The cast also includes Tara Hicks, Tyron Turner, Method Man, Louis Rankin, Tionne T-Boz Watkins and more.

Tubi