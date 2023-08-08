‘They Will Be Held Accountable’: Family of 19-Year-Old Girl Mysteriously Found Dead In Atlanta Jail After Missing Court Demands Answers

The family of a 19-year-old found dead at an Atlanta jail last month is raising an alarm and calling for justice.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department said the teen, Noni Battiste-Kosoko, was discovered “in her cell by herself with no obvious signs of injury.” She was found unresponsive during dinner rounds on July 11.

Battiste-Kosoko had been detained at the Atlanta City Detention Center since May for a misdemeanor bench warrant without bond, Fox 5 Atlanta reported. Initially, her bond was $2,000 but was changed because of charges from Miami-Dade County, Florida. About a month later, Battiste-Kosko’s loved ones are speaking out, calling for answers and accountability.

Noni Battiste-Kosko was found dead in her cell at the Atlanta Detention Center in July 2023. ((left: GoFundMe/Screenshot/ right: 11Alive/Screenshot)

“My child was arrested for a misdemeanor and died in jail. And we want answers!” Shashu Battiste said, per 11 Alive.

Her family told Fox 5 Atlanta last week that the teen was diagnosed with a mental illness. In a statement to the outlet, they expressed their commitment “to uncovering all the facts surrounding this shocking and unfortunate occurrence.”

“If it is discovered that Noni’s death is the fault of those who were responsible for her care, they will be held accountable,” the statement continued.

Speaking anonymously, a reputed cellmate of the dead woman told Fox 5 that Battiste-Kosoko’s death was avoidable and her needs were allegedly neglected. The sheriff’s department said an investigation into Battiste-Kosoko’s death is underway, but as of last week, the department had no information to release about autopsy results.

Her death comes amid an investigation by the Department of Justice into the conditions at the Fulton County Jail, another facility run by the sheriff’s department, which will, in part, look into allegations of “discrimination against incarcerated individuals with mental health issues, and the failure to provide adequate medical care to incarcerated individuals.”

The Atlanta City Detention Center, where the teen was held, serves as an overflow facility to house people detained by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Battiste-Kosoko’s family created a GoFundMe to aid with funeral and legal costs. It has raised $6,760 so far.