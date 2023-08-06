‘I’ve Seen All I Can See’: Missing Georgia Woman Found Dead Is Fourth Child Devastated Mother Has Lost

The mother of a Georgia woman who went missing and was later found dead has suffered the tremendous weight of tragedy before, she said.

Clarine Andujar-White, whose daughter disappeared for several weeks before her lifeless body was found, is trying to grapple with the new loss.

“Over the course of the last 20 years, I have lost three children,” Andujar-White told 11 Alive.

Imani Roberson went missing on July 17, 2023. (Photo: Facebook/Cody Alcorn)

Imani Roberson, 29, is now her fourth deceased child.

Roberson had last been seen on July 16, leaving her mother’s residence in Conyers after dinner, accompanied by her two youngest children, aged 3 and one month. Meanwhile, her two older children, aged 11 and 9, stayed with their grandmother, Andujar-White. She had repeatedly called Roberson on July 17 but received no answer, which was unusual since they spoke every day, and Roberson would typically check on her children.

The 29-year-old’s body was discovered on Friday evening with the help of a cadaver dog. The remains were found miles away from the burnt car that had been located earlier in the investigation on Aug. 4.

During a press conference on Saturday morning, Rockdale Sheriff Eric Levett confirmed that the body matched Roberson’s description, but specific details about the cause of her death and its location were not disclosed. However, authorities revealed that blood was found inside the home the woman shared with her husband and at other undisclosed locations.

“Today is a very difficult day for our family. I knew that when I couldn’t reach Imani almost three weeks ago, I knew something was wrong,” Andujar-White said, who was also supported by Roberson’s father Ronald Acklin, at a press conference Saturday. “Late last night, my worst fears were confirmed, and our family is devastated.”

Following the discovery of Roberson’s body, her daughter’s husband, Donell Anderson was arrested and is now facing charges of felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Levett hinted at another arrest in connection with the case, though no additional details were provided about the person involved.

“These are four kids now without a mother, and unfortunately now without a father. And now the grandparents are stuck to raise these children,” Levett said. “These children are going to need a lot of counseling, they’re going to need a lot of support.”

The victim’s family set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to support Roberson’s children.

“This is the third child I’ve lost to the state of Georgia,” Roberson’s father Acklin said. “I’ve seen all I can see. Three of my babies gone.”