‘Looks Like You Skipped a Leg Day’: Shaquille O’Neal Rips Off His Shirt and Shows Fans His Chiseled Chest In New Video, Fans Zoom In on His Lower Half

Shaquille O’Neal is on the ‘Gram flexing his progress in the gym months after losing more than 40 pounds.

The former NBA star revealed in January that he’d lost weight and wanted to lose another 20 pounds by his 51st birthday in March, and it appears he succeeded.

The 7’1″ former baller posed as he flexed his muscles in a short video he captioned, “In my former life i was @philheath we almost there @rocshabazz that @novexbiotech #gf9 baby.”

Shaquille O’Neal shows off his new physique. @shaq / Instagram

Fans reacted in the comment section, and several teased Shaq about his skinny legs in the video.

“Looks like you skipped a leg day. Like all of them,” joked one fan.

Another fan echoed the sentiment and wrote, “What happened to leg day?”

“I had to double back on this,” noted one.

Others noted Shaq’s extraordinary transformation.

“In my Michael Buffer voice, ‘And the new WWE Champion of the Worrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrld Shaquille Diesel O’Neal!!'”

“Looking amazing @shaq they ain’t ready for all that heat.”

O’Neal previously told “Entertainment Tonight” that he wanted to appear in underwear ads with his sons. He said he began dropping excess weight after he started making healthier eating choices, like eating more vegetables. He also said walking helped him drop weight and suggested that people who also wanted to get in shape could start by walking 30 minutes daily.

“It’s all about eating right. I got some blood work done, a friend of mine called me and said, ‘You’re fat,’ and she gave me this guy’s name, and he did some blood work, and you know, ’cause I was the athlete, I wasn’t a salad eater. I won’t pay attention to any of that. I don’t care about none of that,” recalled O’Neal

“I didn’t know what the difference between a carb and a protein, at 50 years old I never knew,” he continued. “So, he was saying you can’t do this, you can’t do that, more vegetables, my iron’s low. And once I just started changing those certain things, it dropped.”

Shaq also advised those wanting to lose weight to “eliminate something you love,” adding that for him, it was soda and bread. He also joked that he wanted to be known “as the Black Mark Wahlberg.”

O’Neal also has a new animated series called “Shaq’s Garage” that follows the secret adventures of Shaq’s collection of animated cars, trucks, and automobiles.” O’Neal shared a clip on Twitter with the caption, “Welcome to my Shaq Paq! #ShaqsGarage has sped its way onto Kartoon Channel! on @PlutoTV Join me and Biggie D in Shaq’s Garage now.”