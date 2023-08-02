‘Make This Coward Famous!’: Video of White Man Reportedly Hitting Black Woman In The Face After He Realizes That She Is Filming Him Allegedly Making Racist Comments Sparks Debate Over Filming Other People

Several social media activists have shared a quick clip of a white man allegedly assaulting a Black woman supposedly in a Brentwood, Missouri Whole Foods.

The original post was by Wayne Taft, who wrote on his profile, “Attention, Facebook community! We need your help in finding justice for a young black adult female who was allegedly assaulted at Whole Foods in Brentwood, Missouri.”

“An unknown white middle-aged man struck her in the face and mysteriously fled the scene before the police arrived,” he continued, begging the public, “We implore you to share this post and spread the word. Let’s come together as a community to identify the attacker and ensure he faces the consequences of his actions. Your support is crucial in bringing closure to the victim’s family and ensuring the safety of our neighborhood.”

Taft asked if anyone has information regarding this incident for them to contact the local authorities in an effort to “bring the perpetrator to justice” and created the hashtag #JusticeForBrentwoodVictim

The video that Taft posted captures the woman walking up to the man as he looks at items on the shelf in a shopping aisle and saying, “… Black b##ch and he said my red hair was indicative of my low poverty status. He called me a nappy head …”

Her comments are immediately cut short as the middle-aged man appears to mush or punch her in the face. The altercation occurred Wednesday, according to the Brentwood Police Department.

It’s unclear what happened before the camera started recording and the woman behind the camera has not been identified.

After the video went viral on the internet, familiar arguments popped up about her filming him.

“Leave people alone y’all won’t get ya phones knocked out ya hands,” wrote one user.

“This is very hurtful but I’m not sure if I would have been recording him after those remarks. Seems like it just pushed him over the edge. But I’m afraid for HER more than I am him,” one woman stated.

Some called for justice.

“He needs to be arrested and charged with a Hate Crime!!!!!” someone else wrote.

The video was also reposted by comedian D.L. Hughley with the caption, ‘Make this coward famous!”

Most agreed that he is likely to be identified, noting that Whole Foods has cameras in the store and parking lot.

Commenters on LinkedIn claimed to identify him, his job and informed his alleged employer.

Another comment said, “He has no idea how bad of a life he’s about to have.”

The Brentwood police are investigating the incident, according to Riverfront Times.