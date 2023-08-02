‘Make This Coward Famous!’: Video of White Man Reportedly Hitting Black Woman In The Face After He Realizes That She Is Filming Him Allegedly Making Racist Comments Sparks Debate Over Filming Other People

Several social media activists have shared a quick clip of a white man allegedly assaulting a Black woman supposedly in a Brentwood, Missouri Whole Foods.
The original post was by Wayne Taft, who wrote on his profile, “Attention, Facebook community! We need your help in finding justice for a young black adult female who was allegedly assaulted at Whole Foods in Brentwood, Missouri.”
“An unknown white middle-aged man struck her in the face and mysteriously fled the scene before the police arrived,” he continued, begging the public, “We implore you to share this post and spread the word. Let’s come together as a community to identify the attacker and ensure he faces the consequences of his actions. Your support is crucial in bringing closure to the victim’s family and ensuring the safety of our neighborhood.”
Taft asked if anyone has information regarding this incident for them to contact the local authorities in an effort to “bring the perpetrator to justice” and created the hashtag #JusticeForBrentwoodVictim
The video that Taft posted captures the woman walking up to the man as he looks at items on the shelf in a shopping aisle and saying, “… Black b##ch and he said my red hair was indicative of my low poverty status. He called me a nappy head …”
Her comments are immediately cut short as the middle-aged man appears to mush or punch her in the face. The altercation occurred Wednesday, according to the Brentwood Police Department.
It’s unclear what happened before the camera started recording and the woman behind the camera has not been identified.
After the video went viral on the internet, familiar arguments popped up about her filming him.
“Leave people alone y’all won’t get ya phones knocked out ya hands,” wrote one user.
“This is very hurtful but I’m not sure if I would have been recording him after those remarks. Seems like it just pushed him over the edge. But I’m afraid for HER more than I am him,” one woman stated.
Some called for justice.
“He needs to be arrested and charged with a Hate Crime!!!!!” someone else wrote.
The video was also reposted by comedian D.L. Hughley with the caption, ‘Make this coward famous!”
Most agreed that he is likely to be identified, noting that Whole Foods has cameras in the store and parking lot.
Commenters on LinkedIn claimed to identify him, his job and informed his alleged employer.
Another comment said, “He has no idea how bad of a life he’s about to have.”
The Brentwood police are investigating the incident, according to Riverfront Times.
11 thoughts on “‘Make This Coward Famous!’: Video of White Man Reportedly Hitting Black Woman In The Face After He Realizes That She Is Filming Him Allegedly Making Racist Comments Sparks Debate Over Filming Other People”
Somebody’s about to lose his job very soon…
He deserves everything that’s coming his way his white privilege cannot protect him
. Male & female Karen’s need to be out there for the world to see for their employers to see their families & friends to see.
You play out this racist, criminal behavior whitey you gonna pay the price. Moron.
Yes he does need 2 pay 4 wat he did white trash thinks da sum body 2 treat people like dat Hell noo get him and lock him his ass up
Find his Ass’ He’s a got dame” Coward. When they catch his and put him in jail with Men” he’s going to get what’s coming to him” Beat his Ass!
This is my reaction we should not be afraid to film injustices to others. If we have photos or videos to prove wrong doing then we can hold them responsible. They get away with racial violence because there is no evidence to confront them on. We should never be afraid to stand up and stop racial violence.
I never saw the video. But it is highly unusual, white on black crime. MSM will go way out of there way to find it. But if true he should pay the price. When all this woke started the MSM was trying to make the narrative that whites were assaulting Asians. But that ended. They couldn’t find any. It was all black on Asia crime
I’m not going to judge either party. You all are taking her word. What happened in the beginning that lead her to film? Did she provoke the man. No matter what happened she continued the alleged incident by filming and advancing towards him. She continued to engage with the man. She wanted him to do something physical. She will probably sue and look for a fat payday. Let’s get the real story until we start placing the guilty verdict. Everyone is so quick to take her Side. So he’s guilty without a fair trial? Just based on this clip alone. How sad.
Who even knows if he said any of that? Seems like he maybe said one thing and then she started recording, adding a ton trying to defame him. She’s guilty of defamation, because there’s no proof of anything else.
Public place…and she didn’t make him say anything. Racist saw his life flash before his eyes when he realized his racist behavior was going live. He should keep his racist activities confined to the weekly KKK rallies he attends.
I bet if she had a brotha wit her non of that bs would have taken place, he’s a weak ass mf, bet he would of kept walking if she had a man wit her…fr fr.