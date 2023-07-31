‘It’s a Senseless Murder’: Family of Black Florida Mom Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens Shot By White Neighbor Through Door Calls for Hate Crime Charges

The family of Ajike “AJ” Owens, a Black mother of four fatally shot through a closed door by her white neighbor, is demanding that her alleged killer face hate crime charges.

Owens’ family is calling on Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and the U.S. Department of Justice to review the case surrounding the June 2 shooting in Ocala, Florida, according to ABC News.

Currently, the neighbor, Susan Lorincz, has been charged with first-degree manslaughter, but the family believes this charge is inadequate and wants it upgraded to murder.

Susan Lorincz, 58, was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of 35-year-old Ajike Owens. Lorincz shot Owens after Owens came to her apartment to confront her about an argument Lorincz had with Owens’ children where Lorincz allegedly called them racial slurs. (Photos: Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Owens family photo)

The children of the victim, now under the care of their grandmother Pamela Dias, are traumatized, and the family worries about the long-term impact on their lives, she says. While Lorincz claims self-defense, the family believes there is enough evidence to consider murder charges. However, the Florida state attorney has said insufficient evidence exists for a murder charge.

“It’s just awful, it’s a senseless murder. These children should never have to have gone through this,” Owens family attorney Anthony Thomas told “Good Morning America” on Saturday. “We feel as though a higher charge should have been brought other than manslaughter.”

Now the family wants it to be considered a hate crime offense.

The body-camera footage from Lorincz’s arrest revealed the moments after the shooting, with first responders trying to save Owens’ life. The incident arose from a dispute over Owens’ children playing near Lorincz’s home.

Lorincz’s reportedly had past interactions with law enforcement concerning neighborhood children, including allegations of using the N-word.

Body-camera footage released on July 3 by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office showed seven incidents that occurred between Feb. 25, 2022, and April 25, 2023.

In the body-camera videos, a child can be heard alleging to sheriff’s deputies that Lorincz referred to the children in the neighborhood using the racial slur. Additionally, another child accused Lorincz of displaying racist behavior.

On June 2, Lorincz threw a roller skate at Owens’ 10-year-old son, hitting him in the toe. The child and his 12-year-old brother approached Lorincz to address the situation, but opened the door and swung an umbrella at them.

After they told Owens, she went to Lorincz’s residence and knocked on her door multiple times, demanding an explanation. Lorincz fired a single shot through the door, hitting Owens in the upper chest. Owens’ 10-year-old son was right beside her when the shooting occurred.

Lorincz is currently in custody with a $150,000 bond. According to court records, her pretrial hearing is slated for Nov. 2, and jury selection for her case is anticipated to commence on Nov. 13.