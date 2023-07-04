‘She Is Literally Crazy’: Newly Released Video Shows Sheriff’s Deputy Calling Susan Lorincz a ‘Psycho’ After She Frantically Makes Reports Against Neighbors, Including Ajike Owens’ Kids

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reports that Susan Lorincz called 911 an exhaustive amount of times over the children in her Ocala, Florida, neighborhood making too much noise and having too much fun in the months before she allegedly shot and killed her Black neighbor, Ajike “AJ” Owens on June 2.

One deputy called her “psycho” after listening to her rant about the people and children in the community.

Susan Lorincz, 58, was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of 35-year-old Ajike Owens. Lorincz shot Owens after Owens came to her apartment to confront her about an argument Lorincz had with Owens’ children where Lorincz allegedly called them racial slurs. (Left photo: Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Right photo: Owens’ family photo)

The department recently released body footage showing an aggravated Lorincz complaining to deputies about the children trespassing on the property where her Ocala apartment was located. The videos are from different times between February 2022 and April 2023.

In the videos, she claims the children called her a “b—ch,” their dogs run wild and defecate on her property and are loud when they are near her home.

“When they come on the side here, I just can’t hear my clients. That’s not fair to me,” the insurance agent said in one clip. She states she has placed a “No Trespassing” sign on her front lawn but to no avail.

Her neighbors believed she exacerbated her problem with the children by fussing so much.

“She is literally crazy,” one person said. “All they do is play football over there. She yells at them and when an adult says something she calls the police.”

Owens appears in a video the MCSO put out.

“Honestly, I think she has a mental disorder,” the 35-year-old mother of four said.

Deputies captured Lorincz, a New Jersey native, saying the people from her home state are “never” like the ones in Florida.

“These people are hooligans,” she said about her new neighbors.

“It’s the children screaming their full heads off, running around,” she says in one video. “The kids all live on that side of the street. For some reason, they love to play over here.”

“Probably cause it’s open,” a deputy says to her.

The deputies are also seen trying to rationalize with the woman in one video.

“I understand it’s a nuisance. But I’d rather kids be screaming because they’re out here playing and having a good time than stealing cars and robbing people,” the deputy is heard saying on the video.

In early June, one of these nuisances turned deadly. Owens came to the 58-year-old’s apartment after Lorincz swung an umbrella and threw roller skates at one of Owens’ children. As she banged on the door, Lorincz admittedly grabbed her gun and shot her dead.

State Attorney William Gladson says that Lorincz will be charged with first-degree manslaughter and faces up to 30 years in prison.