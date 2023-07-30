‘If Your Man Woke You Up at 2 am and said Would You Cook?’: Social Media Erupts In Debate About Gender Roles After Podcaster Broaches Conversation on ‘Wifey Duties’

The war of the sexes continues to be a hot topic on social media with conversations about gender roles leading many of the discussions. David Cooley from the “No Fugazee Podcast” hosted an episode on relationships featuring five women openly giving their opinions on what they will do in relationships.

A podcast built on Twitter conversations is ludicrous pic.twitter.com/Eb5jQ5Aqp1 — Lathan🎯 (@RealLathan) July 25, 2023

He asks the group, “If your man woke you up at 2 a.m. and he said, ‘Baby, can you cook me a meal?’ Would you cook your man a meal?”

While many said it depends on the circumstances surrounding the request, one woman flat out said “no.” Cooley followed up the question, asking, “If an intruder broke inside the house, would you or would you not expect your man to go downstairs and handle that break at the door?”

The women expressed their views on whether they would expect their partners to handle an intruder breaking into their home.

All of the women said they expected their partners to confront a house intruder, with one saying it would be a dealbreaker in their relationship. The discussion highlighted contrasting views on a woman’s responsibilities being tied to emotions while a man’s role in providing protection was seen as obligatory.

Many caught the Twitter clip and said (like one of the guests) that the two scenarios were not comparable.

One person tweeted, “It’s a far extreme…that’s what the ladies are saying.”

“No! Intruders coming into the home isn’t likely to happen. Yo hungry a## waking me up at 2am is more likely to happen… Soft and submissive doesn’t equate slave or doormat,” one person wrote.

Commenters noted a gap between “wifey duties” women perform in dating, saying they are less risky than protecting the home, sparking discussions on gender roles.

“Ridiculous, if he don’t go and handle that he’s going to end up in a grave. It’s not the same sht,” one person wrote. “If she woke him up at 2am to fix the computer, then that would be a comparable scenario.”

The topic of “wifey duties” also came up recently on the “Nice & Neat” podcast.

Former NFL player and podcaster Duke Ihenacho said, “If you want to be a wife and the narrative is ‘I’m not going to do wife things until I’m a wife’ it is going to be a rocky path.”

“It’s going to be really challenging,” Ihenacho added. “It’s hard to be a husband or a wife as it is. But to just have the mindset of ‘I’m going to reserve (just remove the wifey duties) … I’m going to reserve the best version of myself as I am at this point in my life until I’m able to get that title you probably won’t get that title.”

One person said that she thinks the “wifey duties” conversation may be out of context.

She wrote, “As a woman who have heard several of my friends say this. I don’t think they mean it literally; I think what woman mean to say when they say this is I won’t do wifely things until I know for sure this person wants me.”

The person gave advice that could be applied to both segments, some women start doing things for men from the beginning, and some men take advantage without reciprocating, leading to a defensive response.

Experts on the Womanly Report believe the viewer hit it on the head saying, “a girlfriend and wife are two very different things,” and that “too often” people confuse what is obligatory of either role.

They also listed what are girlfriend duties versus women who are more serious. This also encompassed activities like cooking, cleaning, and sharing financial responsibilities, seen by some as free labor.

Moreover, they charged girlfriends should be developing themselves to be better women, that could later be more excellent wives.