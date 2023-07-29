‘Yooooo Let’s Run It: Will Smith’s Touching Father-Son Post Derails After Recovering Actor Jamie Foxx Challenges Him to a Game

Will Smith shared an old picture on Instagram of himself playing chess as his Trey Smith watched, and “They Cloned Tyrone” actor Jamie Foxx left some remarks in the post’s comment section.

The throwback black-and-white picture features Smith and his elder son with “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sheree Zampino as they played chess. The two both look like they are concentrating hard in the adorable photograph. Smith wore a white shirt paired with an ascot tie and matching pants, while a young Trey wore a black long-sleeved shirt.

Will Smith, Jamie Foxx. (Photos: @willsmith/Instagram, @iamjamiefoxx/Instagram)

Smith captioned the post, “Me ‘n @treysmith0011 playin’ chess back in the day…and yes, the ascot makes me play better ;-)”

Trey Smith and Will Smith at a chessboard in an old picture. @willsmith/Instagram

Foxx saw the post and weighed in on the comment section.

“Yooooo let’s run it chess.com,” wrote Foxx.

In a follow-up post, Foxx wrote, “I know you a beast wit it.”

“Couple Bucks” rapper Shorty T also commented on the throwback. “Great father and son moment,” he wrote.

Smith’s former bandmate DJ Jazzy Jeff also weighed in and replied, “Hahahahahahah.”

Fans also weighed in on the cute picture.

“Aww, Trey looks so cute.”

“He looks a lot like you,” noted another fan.

Smith and Zampino divorced in 1995 after three years of marriage. During an episode of wife Jada Pinkett Smith‘s show, “Red Table Talk” Smith said that he saw the divorce as a failure.

“With Sheree and with Trey, that was a really difficult time,” said Smith. “Divorce was the worst thing in my adult life, divorce was the ultimate failure for me.”

The “Bad Boys” actor went on to marry Pinkett Smith and had two more children — son Jayden Smith and 22-year-old daughter Willow Smith. His son Trey is now 30.

Smith shared a picture of himself with his son with Pinkett Smith to honor his 25th birthday on July 8. Smith wrote that he had a child when he was 25 and jokingly asked Jayden, “What you doin’ over there?”

“Happy Birthday, J-Diggy. It’s crazy that you’re 25?!?! When I was 25 I had a 2 yr. old… I’m just sayin’… Wha’s up? What you doin’ over there? BTW, this is my favorite picture of us. @JasDavis_ – Will Smith.”

Smith is currently filming the highly-anticipated sequel to “Bad Boys” with Martin Lawrence, while Foxx is recovering from a medical complication he suffered while in Atlanta in April.