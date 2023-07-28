‘My Heart Hurts for You’: Fans Sympathize with Rickey Smiley After He Shares Touching Family Photo Six Months After Losing His Oldest Son Brandon

Emotions are still high for Rickey Smiley six months after the passing of his oldest son. Brandon Smiley died at the age of 32 on Jan. 29 from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and ethanol toxicity.

The host of “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” has used humor and work to cope while mourning the loss of his oldest child. But he recently shared a throwback photo that has fans sympathizing with him over his loss.

Rickey Smiley (left) and his son Brandon Smiley (right). (Photos: Today / Twitter)

Smiley shared a touching family picture on July 26 that features his oldest son, Brandon Smiley, posing with what appeared to be someone wearing a dolphin costume. The comedian’s daughters D’Essence and Aaryn are also in the picture. Smiley’s other son, Malik, was not included in the image.

Fans reacted to the picture shared on Instagram and Twitter, noting their condolences for Smiley and his family.

“Aww Brandon,” replied one person. “Hold all these special moments in your heart. I can’t even imagine losing a child and a only biological child. My heart hurts for you. He sleep until Paradise. Peace n Much Love.”

“Really nice family photo,” added another. “Reminds me of my family. We look so innocent on the photo however all those family fights just made us stronger.”

“Memories are heart warming,” added a third.

A fourth added, “A great picture Ricky and your kids were young and your son who was resting with Jesus now.”

As previously reported and noted by his father, Brandon struggled with an addiction to painkillers prior to his untimely death. Smiley spoke about the pain of losing his son with People magazine back in May, stating that the two had been distant in the two years prior to the aspiring comedian’s death.

The 54-year-old said Brandon would go to rehab and “get clean and then he would relapse.” The back-and-forth stints became overwhelming for Smiley, but the “sad moments” since Brandon’s passing have been too much to bear.

“It’s rough. There are a lot of sad moments,” said the stand-up comic, adding that he can tell which of his guests in the audience have lost children.

“When I’m on the edge of the stage shaking hands [after the show], I already know which ones have lost their kids because they have a look in their eye,” Smiley said. “Before they even say it, I already know.”

Smiley added that he is somewhat comforted by the fact that his son knew he loved him and that he was proud of him.