Tyler Perry and Celebrity Publicist Yvette Noel-Schure Announce $100K Reward for Information Leading to the ‘Strangulation’ Death of Her Loved One’s Killer In Grenada

Tyler Perry is teaming up with publicist Yvette Noel-Schure to offer a $100,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the killer of 24-year-old Grenadian singer-songwriter Josiah “Jonty” Robinson.

The young model and actor was allegedly like a son to Noel-Schure, who reportedly died as a result of “manual strangulation with injuries to the cervical spine,” according to Grenada outlet The New Today. A report claims he was strangled and thrown into a body of water. Strangulation marks also allegedly were discovered on his neck and lungs, along with damage to his cervical bone.

“When they threw him in the water, water went inside him and rigor mortis took place – that is why all the blood came out,” said Trinidad & Tobago pathologist professor Hubert Daisley. He continued in his report, “After he was thrown into the water rigor mortis, algormortis and the play of the gases during the composition caused the blood to flow out in the mouth, nose and ears. There were no injuries to the head.”

According to the outlet, several have raised questions about the murder, but there have been no arrests and no “breakthroughs.”

Perry shared a post on Instagram on July 26 announcing Robinson’s murder and the monetary reward. Robinson was found dead on June 18 on BBC Beach in St. George’s in Grenada.

“A few days ago I got an extremely heartbreaking phone call from my friend, Yvette Noel-Schure,” he wrote. “Through her tears and grief she was telling me that in her home country of Grenada, a young man that was like a son to her was murdered.”

Perry went on to condemn the senseless violence and said that the murder reminded him of the murder of Matthew Shepard, who was beaten, tortured, and left to die near Laramie, Wyoming, in 1998. He mentioned the mother of Terrance Williams. Williams’ family believes the Shepard, 27 at the time, was murdered by a former sheriff’s deputy in 2004 in Florida.

“My mind immediately went to Mathew Shepard, and all the other victims of racist, homophobic, antisemitic, xenophobic, senseless violence. This kid was 23, how is this ok? His mother is devastated. This pain is too common – the same pain of Marcia Williams, who I’ve been trying to help to find out what happened to her son Terrance in Collier County, Florida for years now.”

Perry added that the pain of not knowing what happened to a loved one who has died is “crippling” and “gut-wrenching” while offering a $100,000 reward.

“The pain of not knowing can be crippling. It’s the pain that my sister and I carry not knowing what truly happened to my 25-year-old nephew, who we were told hung himself in prison just 3 years ago. The pain of not knowing is truly gut-wrenching. So with that said, Yvette and I are offering a $100,000 dollar reward to anyone who brings forth information that leads to the conviction of the murderer of Josiah ‘Jonty’ Robinson,” he continued.

“Please pray for his mother and Yvette and all of those that loved him, as well as every family who has been impacted by senseless violence.

Anyone with any information can call The Criminal Investigation Division at this number. +1-473-440 3921 You can remain anonymous @yvettenoelschure.”

Noel-Schure was born in Grenada and was extremely close to Robinson. She is a celebrity publicist who counts Beyoncé as one of her clients.

Noel-Schure shared Perry’s post on her Instagram page with the caption, “Rest in Power my beautiful JONTY. The love you were in this world is following you, my love. Today my friend @tylerperry is standing up for you. He is standing up with your mommy and me to find Justice for you. Thank you Tyler. You are an Angel on earth. #Repost @tylerperry.”

According to Carribean Loop News, the police have not confirmed a motive for Robinson’s murder. His father is a police officer who once worked as part of the security detail for former Prime Minister Tillman Thomas between 2008-2013.