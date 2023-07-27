‘Did Nothing to Stop… the Murder’: Family Claims Security Stood Outside Door of OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney’s Condo for 12 Minutes While She Allegedly Stabbed Boyfriend to Death

The family of a Nigerian American man who was killed by his OnlyFans model girlfriend has filed a new civil lawsuit, claiming the luxury apartment that the couple lived in could have intervened during their last fight and saved their loved one’s life.

In the complaint, Christian Obumseli’s relatives state security for the One Paraiso apartment complex stood outside the couple’s 22nd-floor high-rise residence for 12 minutes before Courtney Clenney called 911 herself to report that she fatally stabbed her partner, according to the New York Post.

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney and her boyfriend Christian Tobechukwu “Toby” Obumseli. (Photo: Instagram)

Obumseli’s estate says security “did nothing” to protect the 28-year-old’s life, despite the couple’s history of explosive and volatile arguments and a recent diagnosis of a mental health disorder for Instagram vixen.

“[B]uilding security arrived at the Clenney unit, knocked on the door, heard yelling through the door, stood outside, and did nothing despite knowledge of Ms. Clenney’s history of past disturbances in the unit and common areas, her history of erratic, volatile and aggressive behavior … and her recently diagnosed mental health disorder,” attorneys representing Obumseli’s estate wrote in an amended complaint filed earlier in July.

The family’s lawyer Kim Wald stresses in the lawsuit that Obumseli was not stabbed in an act of self-defense, as suggested by Clenney and her legal team, but believes she was a violent domestic abuser.

The attorneys state in the lawsuit from January 2022 until the day of the tragic stabbing incident that the building staff, security personnel and Miami-Dade police dealt with altercations involving the couple on nine separate occasions, including two instances on the very day of the incident.

Lawyers argue that the building’s management, security and the couple’s landlord were familiar with her erratic behavior. They were allegedly negotiating her eviction due to complaints from neighbors. However, after she disclosed her severe borderline personality disorder diagnosis and medication on March 28, the eviction decision was halted.

Wald says that the fact Clenney shared this information should have put them on alert because of their documented history with her abusive and violent behavior.

On April 3, 2022, the day of Obumseli’s murder, condominium personnel sent support up to possibly de-escalate the fight between the couple.

According to the lawsuit, “At 4:45 pm, One Paraiso and other security and building entities knew or should have known that this constituted an emergency and that they had a right to immediately access the unit, given the unique circumstances of Ms. Clenney and her history and medical condition.”

“They allowed Ms. Clenney to commit murder without providing any intervention,” the complaint continued to outline. “They stood outside the door of the unit while Ms. Clenney committed her heinous crime and did nothing to stop or attempt to stop the murder from occurring.”

By 4:58 pm, Obumseli was dead.

The lawyers argue, “Had the building personnel or security performed their duties when they were first notified about the fight, 2 minutes after it started, [the man] would still be alive.”

Instead of intervening, the attorney says, “All they did was send the security guard to stand outside of that unit when they should have gone inside of the unit and stopped this tragedy, this murder from occurring.”

Obumseli’s cousin Karen A. Egbuna said to NBC 6 that knowing that her cousin’s death “could have been prevented” makes her want to work even more diligently to make sure “all actors are held accountable.”

Clenney’s lawyer Frank Andrew Prieto said the amended complaint is Obumseli’s lawyers’ “attempts to manipulate the narrative of what really occurred,” maintaining his client was fighting for her life.