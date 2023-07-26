‘He Pulled Out a Gun’: Idris Elba Says He ‘Nearly Lost’ His Life One Night After Being Threatened Outside of a Club

Idris Elba recalled a scary moment he had outside of a nightclub during a recent interview with Daily Mail.

The “Luther” actor claims he was defending a woman being beaten up by a man, and the man pulled a gun on him.

Elba said that a man was “whaling” on his girlfriend and threatening to kill her when stepped in to stop the man but was soon in danger himself.

Idris Elba attends “The Harder They Fall” World Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 6, 2021, in London. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

“I come round and I go ‘Look how beautiful she is. Why would you talk to this beautiful princess like that?'” he recalled. “I nearly lost my f—ing life.”

The Marvel star went on to say that the man pulled a gun on him and put it to his face.

“He pulled out a gun, stuck it right in my face, and goes, ‘You talking about my girl?’ He thought I was trying to hit on her,” said Elba. “I remember thinking, ‘Don’t play negotiations like that, … Consequences, man.”’

The 50-year-old did not say where or when the incident happened, but he is also a popular DJ who has spun records all over the world in clubs in London, Ibiza, and more. Elba, even attended the wedding of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan and DJ’d for the couple at their wedding reception.

Once news about Elba’s near-death experience hit social media, fans had mixed reactions. Some understood he was stepping up to help a woman who appeared to be in danger and others advised him to call the police in domestic matters with couples.

“And this is why I want my husband to dial 911 and mind his business. Because it’s sad you can’t help anyone.”

“Not many good men left…but it’s a tough decision to make..Stand by or assist???”

“It’s always best to call authorities in such instances. I know of a guy who actually lost his life.”

“Ouch! That sure wasn’t the time and place to play “Hijack”. Amazing show btw!”

Idris Elba stars in the first trailer for ‘HIJACK’.



The series premieres on June 28 on Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/Vgh3SK59D2 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 25, 2023

Elba is currently starring in a new thriller for Apple TV called “Hijack.” The series follows Elba as Sam Nelson as he tries to protect himself and his fellow passengers aboard a plane after terrorists hijack the seven-hour flight to London. He tried to negotiate with the terrorists in an attempt to minimize the damage in the action thriller that takes place in real time.

The majority of Elba’s scenes take place on an airplane, and Elba told People magazine that while he was not afraid to fly, he is also not a fan of long flights and turbulence.

“I’ve never been afraid to fly,” he said. “But I don’t really love long, long flights. And turbulence is freaky.”

“Hijack” airs on Wednesdays on Apple TV.