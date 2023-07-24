 ‘Hope… Those Good Old KKK Boys Give You… Old-time Southern Justice’: Georgia Mayor Requests Protection After Receiving Racists Emails, Threatening Voicemails 

The mayor of the city of South Fulton in metropolitan Atlanta and his attorneys are demanding an investigation into recent racist emails and threatening voicemails he reportedly has received following his arrest in early July.

Khalid Kamau was arrested on July 8 for trespassing on someone else’s property after he alleged that he thought the property was for sale. Since the incident, the controversial mayor has claimed that he’s received racist and threatening emails from anonymous senders.

Mayor Khalid Kamau reportedly has been targeted with racist emails after his July arrest for trespassing. (Photo: @simonateba/Twitter screenshot)



“Hey you ugly Black [expletive]. You got caught breaking into a house, didn’t you? I hope some of those good old KKK boys give you some of that old-time Southern justice. I’ll throw a party when I read about that,” read one of the emails obtained by WAGA-TV FOX5 Atlanta.

The second email read, “The majority of Americans don’t care for Blacks. I’m one of them. I’m not cutting any of you slack, catch y’all committing crimes, put your trash out of your misery. Pretty [expletive] ridiculous that you bunch of [N-word] can’t stop breaking the law. Get with it.”

Jacoby Hudson and Brian Steel, attorneys for Kamau, are requesting 24-hour protection for the mayor.

“Those emails are making him feel uncomfortable, so the police are trying to speak with him, and we are going to make him available to speak with them about these emails,” Hudson said to Fox5.

Kamau was elected South Fulton’s mayor in 2021 after the city was officially incorporated in 2017. The city is located 20 miles south of Atlanta and has a population of about 111,158 citizens.

“I spoke with the mayor directly about 10 minutes ago, and he feels he needs protection. For any city over a population of 100,000, that would be common sense to give them protection,” the attorney concluded.

The South Fulton police department believes the threats are coming from out of state. They are currently looking at Kansas and Dallas as possible locations.

“Those emails can be perceived as a threat, but more so hate speech. They are very alarming and cause a lot of concern,” said Hudson.

As for the trespassing incident, the mayor is still proclaiming his innocence. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Kamau is being investigated but declined to give details on the investigation.