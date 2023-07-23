‘One of Your Eyelashes Coming Off’: Gabrielle Union Fans Are In Tears After Video Clip Shows How She and Dwyane Wade Ended Date Night

Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade are one of the cutest couples in Hollywood, and fans love getting a glimpse into their hilarious antics, outings, and family life.

The “Bring it On” actress took to social media and uploaded a photograph and video, cracking up her 21.5 million followers with an end-of-the-night snapshot.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. (Photo:@gabunion/Instagram)

Union titled the video “Better version of an IG Dump,” which showcases footage from a fun date night at the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game earlier this month, a recent friend’s wedding, and a wild night at the club.

She looked stylish in a funky denim skirt and jacket, paired with a peek-a-boo black bra and braided updo hairstyle. However, by the last play of the video, most of that glam was out of the window.

A clip taken in the bathroom shows a close-up clip of Union’s face, two diamond necklaces, and her smeared makeup, as she said, “How date night ended. Oh Lord.”

Still gorgeous, one fake eyelash fluttered on top of her eye. Fans could not help but join in on her gag. Some understood the struggle, while others could not contain themselves and virtually laughed with her.

“The lashes can often betray us!!”

“Its the eyelashes for me. We’ve all been there. Looked so fun!”

“Stunning beauty with or without eyelashes!”

“One of your eyelashes coming off.”

One of her friends who was with her commented, “Lol my lashes were also hanging on my a thread by the end of the night.”

Union’s video collage started with footage from her role as a bridesmaid in the wedding of sports journalist Kelley Carter and her husband, Moreno McCalpin.

She has seemingly been on vacation for the Wade World Summer Family Tour since last month following the release of her new film, “The Perfect Find. It also stars Keith Powers, who plays her love interest, and veteran Gina Torres, who plays his mother.



Reviews on the rom-com are mixed, but some took to Twitter to say she was good in the new movie.

“Gabrielle Union never disappoints. The Perfect Find was good,” said one person.

Meanwhile, others who hated her acting and her wardrobe expected much more.

One critic said, “I’m just gonna say it…The Perfect Find was pretty bad. Gabrielle Union’s character is like so unbearable and annoying…like I couldn’t finish the movie. And the dude who plays her younger love interest is boring.”

Luckily, in real life, as the video collage proved, Union is far from boring.

“The Perfect Find” is currently on Netflix.