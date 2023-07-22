No Arrest Made for Gunman Who Entered Birmingham Fire Station and Shot Two Firefighters, Killing One; $40K Reward Offered for Information Leading to Shooter’s Arrest

The Birmingham Police Department reports a reward of up to $40,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to the conviction of a shooter who claimed the life of a young firefighter who had been in service for only a year.

The state’s highest executive and various law enforcement agencies have all pledged to the reward.

Firefighter Jordan Melton gunned down while on duty. (Birmingham Fire And Rescue Service Department)

According to MSN.com, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has put up $10,000 to help locate the suspect.

“I am offering two $5,000 rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for this heinous crime against two of Birmingham’s dedicated first responders,” he said after noting his office is mourning the civil servant’s death like other Alabamians.

Gov. Ivey’s office also issued a flag directive in honor of Melton’s death. He called for all flags in the state to be lowered to half-staff in his honor, according to ABC 3340.

Others who separately offered $15,000 a piece to the reward pot are the U.S. Marshals and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Crime Stoppers.

On July 12, according to a BPD spokesperson, the gunman entered Fire Station 9 in Norwood Community on 27th Street North and shot two firefighters, Jordan Melton and Jamal Jones. Officials believe the suspect targeted his victim. He opened fire and shot two of the three firefighters on duty around 8:30 a.m.

While both men were injured, Melton succumbed to his injuries on July 17.

Police say that Jones sustained serious injuries also, and “a long road to recovery.”

Birmingham’s mayor said their city is “exhausting every resource to find answers and justice” for the deceased firefighter and his loved ones planning his funeral on July 26.

“Jordan was a vibrant young brother who was full of life,” wrote Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin in a statement. He loved to talk sports as much as he loved a good barbecue. He had a brilliant mind for business, but he was always down to lighten the mood with a joke or two. He was also a wonderful son to his mother, who has been his rock in these difficult past few days.”

“I ask that you join me in wrapping our arms around Jordan’s family today. They’ve lost a son, a brother, a friend, and colleague,” the mayor added.

People are also giving back, in tribute to someone who sacrificed so much in service to others. On July 19, the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) hosted a blood drive to honor Melton and Jones’ commitment to helping the community, according to WBRC.

A day later, the department performed a wreath-laying ceremony outside of Station 9, where members of the community laid flowers and offered prayers in memorial.

As of July 21, no suspects have been identified in the shooting.