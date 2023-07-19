‘Calling for Racial Violence’: CMT Pulls New Music Video from Country Music Star Jason Aldean; Critics Like Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones, LeVar Burton Claim It Takes Aim at BLM Protests and Is ‘Pro-Lynching’

Jason Aldean is facing significant backlash for the images and lyrics used in his new music video for his latest song “Try That in a Small Town.”

The video was released on Friday but was trending all over social media on Monday, July 17 because of the images shown in the video from the 2020 summer protests and riots happening all over major cities in America after George Floyd was killed. Aldean also used images of a local store being robbed, with many thinking it showed a Black man committing the crime.

Social media users then criticized the location of the music video. Aldean is pictured in front of a courthouse with the American flag hanging in the background. The Maury County Courthouse is located in Colombia, Tennessee, where a Black man was lynched during the 1920s.

Country Music Television confirmed on Tuesday that the video was pulled. A number of popular Black voices condemned the music video and lyrics.

Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones took to Twitter to voice his frustrations.

“As Tennessee lawmakers, we have an obligation to condemn Jason Aldean’s heinous song calling for racist violence. What a shameful vision of gun extremism and vigilantism. We will continue to call for common sense gun laws, that protect ALL our children and communities,” wrote Jones.

Black WWE star Kayla Braxton and LeVar Burton, famously known for his role on “Reading Rainbow,” called out Aldean on Twitter as well.

“Yo Jason Aldean must have lost his d**n mind. Y’all following this mess? Just follow the #JasonAldean hashtag. Wait until you find out where he shot his music video. Out. Of. His. Mind.” wrote Braxton.

Burton wrote a simple tweet that read, “Good Morning y’all… to everyone except @Jason_Aldean.” He then followed that tweet up by quoting another tweet that referenced the site where the music video was shot.

A social media user also dug up an old picture of Aldean allegedly wearing Black face on Halloween.

Comedian Josh Black made a video that broke down his interpretation of the lyrics of the song.

Jason Aldean drops song dissing BLM



After being under fire, Aldean finally broke his silence to defend the images in the music video and lyrics.

A statement on his behalf read in part, “There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far……………Try That In A Small Town, for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief.”

In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.… — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 18, 2023

Aldean is from Macon, Georgia, and is often vocal about his political views. He was dropped by his publicity firm after making statements about selling anti-Biden clothing for children. The controversial country music singer also told his audience at a concert that he didn’t want to see masks in the audience.