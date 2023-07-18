‘Didn’t She Stab Her Husband’: Fans Warn DJ D-Nice About Jennifer Freeman’s Past After the Couple Hard Launches Their Unexpected Relationship

DJ D-Nice and the “My Wife and Kids” actress Jennifer Freeman recently shocked fans after making their relationship Instagram official.

On Monday, July 17, the couple hard launched their love for each other in separate posts shared on their respective pages.

The “Crumbs On the Table” rapper, 53, shared a photo of himself with Freeman all dolled up, and added a quote that read, “You’re my serendipity. I wasn’t looking for you. I wasn’t expecting you. But I’m very lucky I met you.”

“A song with singing. [black hearts] @msjenfreeman,” DJ D-Nice wrote for the caption.

(L) D-Nice and Jennifer Freeman pop out as an official couple. (Pictured: @dnice/Instagram) (R) D-Nice and Jennifer Freeman hard launch their relationship. (Pictured: @msjenfreeman/Instagram)

Freeman, 37, commented under her beau’s post, writing, “I love you.” She also shared a photo of the pair together, which showed them sharing an intimate kiss with each other.

“My Love @dnice,” Freeman wrote.

Their photos were soon reposted on @theybf_daily’s Instagram page, along with a few expired posts from the global DJ’s Instagram story. While a few fans decided to bring up their 16-year age gap, the majority of social media users seemed to be thrilled about this unexpected pairing.

“I’m happy for anyone who finds real love.”

“I ain’t mad. There’s an age difference but they are both grown grown! Rock out y’all.”

“I’m pleasantly surprised. Happy for them.”

d nice done got with claire from my wife and kids. they’re cute. — Toni Sheree (@JustToniSheree) July 18, 2023

A few fans even referenced Freeman’s iconic character, Claire, whom she played in the five-season sitcom with Damon Wayans and Tisha Campbell.

“Okay lightskin Claire.”

“We know Claire when we see Claire!”

While love was pouring in, many fans felt that it was appropriate to warn D-Nice about the actress’ violent history in relationships. One user wrote, “He bet not play with her… she really with the s–-ts!!! #blacklove.”



Another comment read, “Didn’t she stab her husband. He better tread lightly. Lol.”

In 2010, Freeman was accused of viciously attacking her ex-husband and former NBA player Earl Watson. In legal papers obtained by TMZ, Watson claimed that the “You Got Served” star assaulted him during a late-night rage.

Watson alleged that Freeman bit him on his chest until he bled while also grabbing his wrists. One day after making the claims, Watson retracted his divorce petition in an attempt to reconcile with his wife.

The pair ultimately divorced in 2015 and share a daughter, Isabella Watson, who was born on Oct. 16, 2009.

As for D-Nice, he was married to “The Wood” actress Malinda Williams from 2008 until 2010. He also has two children: Ashli Jones and Dylan Coleman-Jones, from previous relationships. He became a household name during the pandemic as she entertained folks online with his “Club Quaratine” music parties on Instagram.