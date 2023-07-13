‘Would be a Waste of Both of Our Times’: Text Thread Showing Woman Turn Down Ice Cream Date Because It’s the ‘Bare Minimum’ Draws Mixed Reactions About Dating Standards

Social users are chiming in with a lot to say about a text thread that was posted and shared thousands of times showing a woman turning down a potential date because she thought getting ice cream was the “bare minimum.”

The thread proceeds like this:

Someone named Vance messaged a woman saying he was excited to meet up with the woman he texted. He offered to pick her up or suggested they could both meet somewhere and pitched an idea to go for ice cream since it was hot outside.

In response, the female recipient said, “Sorry if this may come off rude but I don’t do ice cream dates. I’m a 26 yo woman and a date like that seems like the absolute bare minimum for me. Meeting up would be a waste of both of our times since we probably don’t have the same vibe.”

She wished him the best, and the person named Vance collectedly responded, “Cool.”

A text exchange posted on Twitter shows a woman turn down a date for ice cream because it seems like the “bare minimum.” (Photos: Twitter)

Someone posted that brief exchange to Twitter this week, which drew numerous opinions. Some users agreed, but most took issue with her standards.

“This is why women who don’t wanna be single be single so long lol. I’ve been on an ice cream date before… With a MILLIONAIRE and I didn’t know prior to the date. He was a great guy but I’m just not the relationship type. Gotta be more humble ladies smh,” one Twitter user wrote.

“He suggested ice cream, but who knows if that was the only thing he was open to do. there was opportunity here to be cooperative and possibly suggest something else,” someone else commented.

My first date was a cheap diner called Perkins. Now we're married house family etc. Sometimes, it takes those "cheap" dates to get to know someone for who they are. Over the top dates set expectations, you probably won't be able to continue to match. — Vibes – Eli Racks (@IamEliRacks) July 13, 2023

“I don’t see anything wrong with this she set her boundaries,” one person wrote in response.

“Honestly as a first date. That does give “bare minimum” I mean we ain’t got to go all out but the first date u should at least put SOME EFFORT,” another Twitter user said.

“She knows that when he offers this sort of cheap, low-budget date, he’s likely just trying to save money for other dates, proving that he’s dating around. Instead of focusing on just 1 or 2 women that he’s truly interested in, he’s just taking stabs in the dark,” one person submitted.

One Miami-based relationship coach wrote in BODE Magazine that social media can feed people’s expectations of how a date is supposed to play out.

“Today dating is more difficult than ever. I blame social media. So many people are always on the chase for bigger, hotter and new romances. Everyone started to think there might be someone better since they have access to thousands of potential new partners, right at their fingertips,” Kornelija Slunjski writes.

“Thinking there’s always someone more attractive, smarter or more successful. It is extremely hard, for men and women. I feel like the younger generations today should be careful with the use of social media, it must be extremely tough on them. With sneaky snapchats and ‘talking stages.’”

Another dating coach in New York drew some attention after she advised women to never split the bill on first dates or venture out on coffee dates, suggesting that the latter signifies that a man is saving money for other women.

“Coffee dates are disrespectful to women and a waste of time. It says a lot about a man’s intentions with that woman,” 24-year-old Ella Frieman said. “A man that proposes a coffee date doesn’t perceive you as worthy of his time and effort and probably is diversifying his money so he can date as many women as he can with the minimum effort.”