‘Does the Body Come with It?’: Lori Harvey Leaves Fans Gasping Over Her ‘Smokin Hot’ New Bikini Photo

Lori Harvey is keeping the girls on their toes after dropping yet another jaw-dropping photo of herself in a bathing suit.

The 25-year-old CEO shared the photo on Instagram, which shows her in a cobalt blue one-piece from her collection with PrettyLittleThing.

The swimsuit features crisscross straps in the front and across her stomach and silver circular bands that hold the piece together in the front and on each side of the bottom portion. The SKN by Lori Harvey founder can be seen lying by the pool with a drink and a bowl of dragonfruit in front of her.

Harvey captioned the post, “My swimwear edit with @prettylittlething is available now! Can’t wait to see you all in the collection.”

Lori Harvey poses in a swimsuit for her collection with PrettyLittleThing. @loriharvey/Instagram

Fans reacted to the steamy photo, sharing an array of emojis of heart eyes and blue hearts. Those who were focused on Harvey’s fit physique dropped a number of fire emojis. Here’s what others had to say:

“Does the body come with it?”

“Top tier always!”

“Smokin HOT.”

“Girl you ate.”

“it’s giving 10 over 10 plus 10.”

The clothing brand shared additional pictures from Harvey’s photo shoot on Twitter. One finds her sporting a tan string bikini paired with clear ankle strap stilettos as well as another of the model posing poolside in a black and white bikini top and matching bottoms.

❤️‍🔥💧POOLSIDE PERFECTION 💧❤️‍🔥 New PLT Swim with our girl Lori Harvey 🥵 Dive into our collection of must-have swimwear approved by Lori herself 👀

Shop via the link 🛍️ https://t.co/Ko7NqHheS7 pic.twitter.com/UEwFmPEmd6 — PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) July 11, 2023

“Pilates body for sure,” replied one fan after viewing the pictures.

Many have also wondered about Harvey’s secret to staying in shape, which led her to reveal that she started doing pilates over the past few years. She went on a diet to lose the 15 pounds of “relationship weight” she gained while dating Michael B. Jordan in a May 2022 TikTok video.

Harvey said that she only consumed 1,200 calories per day, eating “meat and veggies and minimal carbs” while combining Pilates with sprint interval circuits or hiking five or six days per week.

Jordan and Harvey broke up a month later in June. The model is currently dating “Snowfall” actor Damson Idris, who commented under the post of one of Harvey’s recent bikini posts with several smiling-heart emojis. The couple reportedly began dating in January.

Fans were left gasping over the last set of bikini photos she shared within a photo dump featuring Idris.