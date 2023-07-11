‘Bobby Brown Was the Original Will Smith’: Resurfaced Video Catches Bobby Brown Seemingly Threatening Awards Show Presenter Over Whitney Houston

Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston were once viewed as one of the IT couples despite their tumultuous history and sometimes volatile relationship.

The two were married for over 15 years before the “I Will Always Love You” singer filed for divorce in 2006. It was finalized the following year, when their daughter, Bobbi Kristina, was just 14 years old.

Whitney Houston, daughter Kristina, and Bobby Brown. (Photo by Frank Mullen/WireImage)

But one thing that could not be denied was Brown and Houston’s unconditional love and passion for one another.

A fan page created for the former couple recently shared a video clip from the 1994 NAACP Image Awards, where “The Bodyguard” actress won several awards, including Outstanding Album and Soundtrack Album.

That same night, Houston was awarded the Outstanding Female Artist, presented by comedic actors Kim Coles and Doug E. Doug.

Before she was announced as the winner, Doug promised to kiss the feet of the winner. He did just that when she came on stage, which prompted her then-husband to rise from his seat in the audience.

In the clip, Brown can be seen scratching the back of his head before pointing in his direction. He then mouthed, “I’ll catch you outside,” as he pointed in another direction, seemingly towards the door.

Whitney laughed on stage, saying, “He kissed my feet, honey,” as the crowd erupted into laughter. “It doesn’t quite feel the same, though.”

Fans in the comment section of the post shared an array of responses to Brown’s reaction. Some boasted about Houston’s beauty, about Brown’s overprotectiveness, and others doted over their unconventional love for each other.

“That smile could shut down a whole damn ROOM! That new/new love they had was electrifying. I loved it and miss it she was absolutely breath taking.”

“I don’t care what nobody say they loved each other unconditionally.”

“Unfortunately, Bobby was serious about that meet outside lol.”

“Bobby’s like “keep my wife’s feet out your [email protected]!? mouth.”

The post’s caption read, “Bobby Brown was the original Will Smith: NAACP Image Awards, 1994.” It was a reference to Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage at the 94th annual Academy Awards in March 2022 for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. But some beg to differ.

“Completely different! and he was respecting her by kissing her feet, not disrespecting her by calling her bald headed ijs.”

Rock made fun of Smith’s shaved head while presenting the award for Best Documentary, saying, “Jada, I love ya. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see ya.”

The “Matrix” actress looked visibly annoyed as she rolled her eyes in her seat and her husband casually walked on stage and slapped the comedian. “Oh wow,” said Rock who appeared stunned as Smith walked back to his seat.

“Keep my wife’s name out your f—ing mouth,” he yelled despite Rock declaring it was a “G.I. Jane joke.” He later proclaimed it, “the greatest night in the history of television.”

Of course, both circumstances are different, but it’s clear Brown and Smith have no problem defending or standing up for their wives.