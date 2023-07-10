‘All That Glitters Ain’t Gold’: Social Media Power Couple Who Went Viral After R&B Singer Monica Performed at Their Lavish Engagement Party Indicted In Suspected Murder-for-Hire Scheme

A federal indictment that’s surfaced against influencers and power couple Ashley and Joshua Grayson has set off a frenzy on social media after the two were both reportedly charged in an alleged murder-for-hire scheme.

An indictment against the two was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Tennessee. It alleges that the Graysons contacted and paid someone in Tennessee to murder another person. Neither the person who was contacted nor the potential victim were named.

However, investigators determined that the Graysons had been in touch with someone to plot the murder between Aug. 26, 2022, and Sept. 11, 2022.

Ashley Grayson and her husband, Joshua Grayson, were federally indicted in an alleged murder-for-hire plot. (Photo: PACER)

Both Ashley and Joshua Grayson are entrepreneurs and content creators. In 2021, Ashley Grayson amassed a tremendous amount of attention when news spread that she earned $1 million from her online business, Digital Course Recipe, less than an hour after she launched the course. Before her course launch, she founded a credit repair business in 2017 that she said was her saving grace from some financial troubles. Many people who followed her were inspired by her rags-to-riches story.

Numerous followers of the pair are familiar with their proposal, which went viral. R&B singer Monica even performed at the couple’s lavish engagement party on a rented yacht. The couple also frequently posted pictures and videos of expensive trips and activities.

Ashley and Joshua Grayson were indicted on charges connected to a suspected murder-for-hire scheme. (Photos: Instagram)

In 2022, allegations began to circulate that Ashley Grayson’s business success associated with her digital course was a scam. It was further purported that Grayson was actually awarded $1 million after losing a finger at work.

That same year, Grayson sued financial coach Derricka Harwell for defamation, alleging that Harwell posted a comment under one of Grayson’s Facebook posts that was “false, defamatory, and injurious.” The suit states that Harwell’s post made people believe that Grayson “stalked and harassed her,” which “permanently damaged” Grayson’s personal reputation “online and around the world.”

Ashley Grayson sued Derricka Harwell for defamation. The suit alleges that a comment Harwell made on Facebook caused “permanent damage” to Grayson’s personal and professional reputation. (Photo: PACER)

While the indictment does not fully name the potential murder victim, it does identify the person by the initials “D.H.”

While some people online were shocked by the news, considering that the Graysons are now expecting a child, others say they weren’t convinced by their journey to success.

I’ve been following this Ashley Grayson situation for months and its crazy how it’s playing out. — Niecy Nailed It 💅🏾 (@NiecyRenay) July 6, 2023

Ashley Grayson is getting everything that she deserves. Whew! I’m so glad God gifted me with discernment because I really thought something was wrong with me when I couldn’t find myself happy for her and all of her “success”…… — Teacher Bae 😍 (@just_tabree) July 5, 2023

“I have been following the Ashley Grayson for about a year and I kept saying they can’t be this phenomenal,” someone wrote on Facebook. “They put in our faces that they were successful, wealthy, supportive..Whole time they plotting to kill people and also scaming people Allegedly.. All that glitters ain’t gold…”

It’s unknown at this time if the Graysons have been arrested yet or what day their arraignment has been set. If the couple is convicted, they face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.