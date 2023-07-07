‘Difference Between Discipline and Abuse’: Georgia Mother Drags Small Terrified Child By Her Hair Across Field In Graphic Video Sparking Outrage, Faces Cruelty Charge

A video of a Georgia mother abusing her child has gone viral, drawing national outrage from online.

The footage shows the woman dragging a little girl by her hair through a Macon grass field and using expletives each time the girl cries or begs her to stop.

Woman drags small child reportedly in Macon, Georgia. (Photo: Facebook video screenshot/Gwen Harris-McKenzie)

The 20-second clip was filmed by Gwen Harris-McKenzie’s niece and posted to expose the brutal way the neighbor disciplined the child.

In a Facebook post, Harris-McKenzie wrote she didn’t “know if any neighbors had witnessed this part but some did see her chasing her.” She also claimed there were “more videos” of the abuse.

Deleted posts on a Facebook page linked to the woman alleged to be in the video show she has at least three children who tend to be in her care.

“I was at work but called along with other people on my way back to Macon. All 3 kids were taken by ambulance and she was arrested,” Harris-McKenzie informed her concerned followers.

“No, I don’t know her or her name,” she stated. “Her kids just play outside with mine and they have said this isn’t the worst she has done that they have seen, they just finally caught it on camera.”

Bibb County Sheriff’s Department records show a woman named Samarria Mona White was arrested on July 5 around 4:30 p.m. and charged with first-degree cruelty to children. Neighbors say White is the mother in the video.

After her arrest, the neighbor posted, “It’s a difference between discipline and abuse. I have me and my sister’s kids and yes I can say kids can be BAD, don’t like to listen and can lie! But nothing can justify what was said and done to that lil girl.”

Others took to Twitter fuming at the outrageous degree of abuse.

“There is this video of this lady name samarria white going viral on fb of her dragging her little daughter by her dreads,” one person wrote. “I just want to know who gone get to her before I do?”

“That Samaria white lady is going to burn in hell for how she was doing her daughter,” another post.

White is currently in jail, and a bond has not been set. The status of her children also has not been made public.