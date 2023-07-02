‘With Not An Ounce of Remorse’: White Woman Accused of Blackface After Spending Every Night for Three Years In Tanning Bed

A Georgia woman is making international headlines because she loves to tan. Her obsession with bronzing her body has caused many to accuse her of blackface.

She insists there’s nothing further from the truth, and she just likes the look.

TikTok user Savannah Grace (Photo: TikTok/savannah_1216)

For the last three years, since she was a teen, Savannah Grace has been tanning every night to achieve her brownish-orange appearance.

“I love tanning and being outside; I tan after workouts, before bed, in the mornings, I love the way I look when I tan,” she said in an interview, according to The New York Post.

The 20-year-old blue-eyed ginger says that people often hound her on social media, telling the nursing assistant to stop. But she says she doesn’t listen to them and tries not to read the comments.

Recently, on a TikTok video that racked up more than 3 million views, the negative response became overwhelming for her.

She turned off the comments in one video.

“She brings a new meaning to blackface,” one user wrote.

“For you not to delete the video after being called out for blackface is kinda wild,” another commented before she removed the option and archived or erased those that were up.

Still, trolls found her other videos and commented.

“How has no one in your life told you to stop with the tanner. Holy sh-t. It’s not good,” one user wrote.

“Not black face … with not an ounce of remorse or even an attempt to understand how wrong she is?? Throw the whole human out,” another online critic wrote.

Grace continued to post her signature videos in her car, seemingly without a care.

“There have been many negative comments but I do what makes me happy for me either way,” she said in the interview.

While she says she does what she wants, in recent videos the medical professional looks multiple complexions lighter.

While blackface accusations are not a concern of the social media star, the dangers of skin cancer should be.

According to experts, tanning damages your skin and could possibly lead to cancer. The intense ultraviolet radiation from tanning beds is actually “more dangerous,” according to FamilyDoctor.org, than sunlight. One reason is that ultraviolet radiation consists of both UVA and UVB rays, both of which are harmful to the skin.